Walmart today has a discount on Apple's brand new 10.2-inch iPad, discounting the 64GB Wi-Fi model to $299.00, down from $329.00. This sale is available in Space Gray and Silver, and the iPad can be pre-ordered today with a September 29 shipping estimate.

At $30 off, this sale matches Apple's education pricing on the 10.2-inch iPad, and represents the new lowest price on this model. At this time, we're not tracking any deals on the 256GB Wi-Fi model at Walmart, although you can save $29 on this model at Expercom.

The 2021 iPad features an A13 Bionic chip with up to 20 percent faster performance than the previous generation, a True Tone display, an upgraded 12-megapixel ultra-wide front camera, and more. The iPad officially launches on September 24.

