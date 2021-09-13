Here's How Apple Strategically Places Its Products In Apple TV+ Shows

by

Apple TV+ is Apple's streaming service, written, produced, and developed by Apple and its partners, so it shouldn't come as a surprise for anyone to learn that Apple products are commonly placed throughout scenes for ‌Apple TV+‌ shows, but they're all done for specific reasons.

ted lasso macbook scene
A new video report by The Wall Street Journal, which required watching over 74 episodes of ‌Apple TV+‌ shows, including Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, Defending Jacob, and Trying, outlines precisely how and why Apple product placements are done throughout specific episodes.

According to the report, throughout 74 ‌Apple TV+‌ episodes, 300 iPhones, 120 MacBooks, and 40 pairs of AirPods were shown throughout certain scenes. That equates to over 700 Apple product placements. To put that into perspective, in one episode of Ted Lasso, a total of 36 Apple products were shown either on set or actively being used by characters.

To some, Apple is simply doing this as a promotion for its products, using the popularity and storyline of its shows to bolster its brand image. While undoubtedly true, the placements are strategic and not at all random. To understand the logic behind them, The Wall Street Journal cited Cristel Russell, a professor of marketing at Pepperdine University, to understand how brands, such as Apple, place their products in shows and movies.

The logic boils down to three areas; visuals, audio, and connection to the plot, according to Russel. A viewer's attention is typically geared towards the middle of the display, making product placements that are front and centered more noticeable. Apple uses that logic throughout several scenes of Ted Lasso and The Morning Show, for example, in which products are slowly brought into focus in the middle of the screen.

For audio, this may include references, such as the sound of an iOS notification or direct connections to Apple features and services. In several Ted Lasso scenes, characters can be heard stating they aim to FaceTime someone, or in one case in specific, Ted says he would buy some Apple stock. While subtle, Russell says these audio clips help consumers tie a connection to a particular brand or product.

Lastly, with plot connections, ‌Apple TV+‌ show writers and producers aim to make direct emotional and physiological connections for viewers between a device and a character's life story. As referenced in the video, in particular scenes of Ted Lasso, Ted can be seen using his iPhone to help him connect with his wife as they complete a divorce.

As Apple takes great care and attention to detail as to when and how its products are shown in ‌Apple TV+‌ content, the company is equally concerned over when not to show its products. A report from last year notes how Apple is deliberate in making sure that "bad guys" or villains in movies and shows are not seen using Apple devices since it may reflect poorly on Apple's image.

Tag: Apple TV Plus Guide

Top Rated Comments

AlexESP Avatar
AlexESP
46 minutes ago at 07:59 am

“Strategic?” They’re literally all over the place in their shows. Other than “For All Mankind” and “See,” for obvious reasons, it’s like Apple is the only tech company in these worlds. Funny part was when they were busted for editing out the notch on an iPhone 12 in an episode of Ted Lasso a couple weeks ago, as it proves even Apple is embarrassed about that thing.
I bet we’re 3 episodes away from watching the sighted discovering an old Mac in “See”.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mrjetsondc Avatar
Mrjetsondc
56 minutes ago at 07:50 am
This is going on everywhere with every network and streamer. The ads have won.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Johnny907 Avatar
Johnny907
52 minutes ago at 07:53 am
“Strategic?” They’re literally all over the place in their shows. Other than “For All Mankind” and “See,” for obvious reasons, it’s like Apple is the only tech company in these worlds. Funny part was when they were busted for editing out the notch on an iPhone 12 in an episode of Ted Lasso a couple weeks ago, as it proves even Apple is embarrassed about that thing.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dapa0s Avatar
dapa0s
51 minutes ago at 07:55 am
I think the wall street journal overanalyzed it lol. They just put Apple products instead of any other competing products, whenever they got a chance. The only exception that I've seen was with Mythic Quest, where obviously the game developers used plastic PC stuff mostly, and not Apple products.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Duncan-UK Avatar
Duncan-UK
48 minutes ago at 07:57 am
It shows a pretty dim view of the intelligence of your customer base, if you are concerned about a bad guy using an Apple product. But then again, the "apple-washing" of the world continues apace - look at the cult-like fervour of a keynote, where every advert shows Apple Land - a place inhabited by only the beautiful, so long as they also tick every ethnic and identitarian box under the sun.

I positively LONG for an advert showing a grossly fat family glued to their sofas, ordering a shipping container of fried chicken to be delivered to their door, and them using the iPhone and/or watches to order and pay for their tasty meal. The could even include someone keeling over after ingesting their KFC and the watch sending out an alarm!!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving
48 minutes ago at 07:58 am
People seem to love the shows anyways. It also helps Apple to promote their products and Apple's eco system.

Free marketing and advertisement. Pure genius.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

apple california streaming event

Apple Event Announced: 'California Streaming' on September 14 With iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 Expected

Tuesday September 7, 2021 9:03 am PDT by
Apple today announced that it will be holding a special event on Tuesday, September 14 at 10:00 a.m. The event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. As with WWDC and last year's fall events, this new event will be held digitally with no members of the media invited to attend in person. Apple will likely provide pre-taped segments for...
Read Full Article255 comments
iPhone 13 Dummy Thumbnail 2

Full iPhone 13 Feature Breakdown: Everything Rumors Say We Can Expect

Tuesday August 31, 2021 7:50 am PDT by
With the launch of Apple's iPhone 13 lineup believed to be just a few weeks away, we have compiled all of the coherent rumors from our coverage over the past year to build a full picture of the features and upgrades coming to the company's new smartphones. For clarity, only explicit improvements, upgrades, and new features compared to the iPhone 12 lineup are listed. It is worth noting that...
Read Full Article97 comments
omg lightning cable comparison

Security Researcher Develops Lightning Cable With Hidden Chip to Steal Passwords

Thursday September 2, 2021 6:59 am PDT by
A normal-looking Lightning cable that can used to steal data like passwords and send it to a hacker has been developed, Vice reports. The "OMG Cable" compared to Apple's Lightning to USB cable. The "OMG Cable" works exactly like a normal Lightning to USB cable and can log keystrokes from connected Mac keyboards, iPads, and iPhones, and then send this data to a bad actor who could be over a...
Read Full Article153 comments
iCloud General Feature

iCloud+'s New Custom Email Domain Feature Now Available in Beta

Wednesday August 25, 2021 7:48 am PDT by
Starting with iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey, users with a paid iCloud+ storage plan can personalize their iCloud email address with a custom domain name, such as johnny@appleseed.com, and the feature is now available in beta. iCloud+ subscribers interested in setting up a custom email domain can visit the beta.icloud.com website, select "Account Settings" under their name, and select ...
Read Full Article861 comments
iPhone 13 Dummy Thumbnail 2

Kuo: iPhone 13 to Feature LEO Satellite Communications to Make Calls and Texts Without Cellular Coverage

Sunday August 29, 2021 7:39 am PDT by
The iPhone 13 will feature low earth orbit (LEO) satellite communication connectivity to allow users to make calls and send messages in areas without 4G or 5G coverage, according to the reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a note to investors, seen by MacRumors, Kuo explained that the iPhone 13 lineup will feature hardware that is able to connect to LEO satellites. If enabled with the relevant...
Read Full Article293 comments
Top Stories 75 Thumbnail

Top Stories: Last-Minute iPhone 13 Rumors, Apple Announces App Store Changes, and More

Saturday September 4, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
The finish line is in sight! Apple's annual iPhone event is likely just a week or so away and all eyes will be on the company as it unveils the next version of its most popular product line. With any luck, we'll also see the next-generation Apple Watch and perhaps even some new AirPods. Other news this week saw Apple making some more changes to its App Store policies in response to a...
Read Full Article34 comments
RPS Wristband Reverse Side

Apple Supplier Rockley Photonics Unveils Health Tracking Tech Likely to Come to Apple Watch

Wednesday July 14, 2021 5:40 am PDT by
Rockley Photonics, an Apple supplier, has today unveiled an advanced digital sensor system that is likely to come to the Apple Watch to enable a wide range of new health tracking features. The company today revealed a full-stack, "clinic-on-the-wrist" digital health sensor system, enabling wearable devices to monitor multiple biomarkers, including core body temperature, blood pressure, body...
Read Full Article82 comments
iphone 12 colors 2021

iPhone 12 Colors: Deciding on The Right Color

Thursday November 5, 2020 8:35 am PST by
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro arrived last October in a range of color options, with entirely new hues available on both devices, as well as some popular classics. The 12 and 12 Pro have different color choices, so if you have your heart set on a particular shade, you might not be able to get your preferred model in that color. iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12...
Read Full Article
Arm 13 MBP Feature 2

Apple Possibly Exploring Open-Source Alternative to Arm Architecture

Friday September 3, 2021 1:43 am PDT by
Apple may be exploring the possibility of using an open-source alternative to the Arm architecture, which it's been using in its products for decades. According to a newly posted job alert, spotted by Tom's Hardware, Apple is looking for an engineer that specializes in RISC-V, an open-source architecture instruction set that allows device makers to build their own chips without having to pay ...
Read Full Article233 comments
maxresdefault

Beats Studio Buds vs. AirPods Pro

Thursday July 8, 2021 11:27 am PDT by
Apple in June unveiled new Beats Studio Buds, which are $149 noise cancelling earbuds that are stemless and smaller than the AirPods and AirPods Pro. There are some key differences between the AirPods Pro and the Beats Studio Buds that make them unique for different use cases, so we thought we'd compare them in our latest YouTube video. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more ...
Read Full Article57 comments