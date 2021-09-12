Kuo: Third-Generation AirPods to be Announced During 'California Streaming' Apple Event

Apple will announce its third-generation AirPods, featuring a new design similar to the AirPods Pro but lacking in "Pro" features during its "California streaming" Apple event on Tuesday, September 14, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today in an investors note obtained by MacRumors.
Kuo envisions two possible scenarios for how Apple treats the AirPods lineup following the launch of the new model. In the first scenario, Kuo says Apple may price the third-generation AirPods higher than the existing second-generation AirPods, keeping the existing model in the line.
Alternatively, Apple may reduce the price of the existing AirPods and replace them with the third-generation AirPods at the current $199 price point. Either way, Kuo says Apple will keep the second-generation AirPods in the lineup.
With the launch of Apple's iPhone 13 lineup believed to be just a few weeks away, we have compiled all of the coherent rumors from our coverage over the past year to build a full picture of the features and upgrades coming to the company's new smartphones.
For clarity, only explicit improvements, upgrades, and new features compared to the iPhone 12 lineup are listed. It is worth noting that...
A normal-looking Lightning cable that can used to steal data like passwords and send it to a hacker has been developed, Vice reports.
The "OMG Cable" compared to Apple's Lightning to USB cable. The "OMG Cable" works exactly like a normal Lightning to USB cable and can log keystrokes from connected Mac keyboards, iPads, and iPhones, and then send this data to a bad actor who could be over a...
The iPhone 13 will feature low earth orbit (LEO) satellite communication connectivity to allow users to make calls and send messages in areas without 4G or 5G coverage, according to the reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
In a note to investors, seen by MacRumors, Kuo explained that the iPhone 13 lineup will feature hardware that is able to connect to LEO satellites. If enabled with the relevant...
Apple today announced that it will be holding a special event on Tuesday, September 14 at 10:00 a.m. The event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.
As with WWDC and last year's fall events, this new event will be held digitally with no members of the media invited to attend in person. Apple will likely provide pre-taped segments for...
The finish line is in sight! Apple's annual iPhone event is likely just a week or so away and all eyes will be on the company as it unveils the next version of its most popular product line. With any luck, we'll also see the next-generation Apple Watch and perhaps even some new AirPods.
Other news this week saw Apple making some more changes to its App Store policies in response to a...
Rockley Photonics, an Apple supplier, has today unveiled an advanced digital sensor system that is likely to come to the Apple Watch to enable a wide range of new health tracking features.
The company today revealed a full-stack, "clinic-on-the-wrist" digital health sensor system, enabling wearable devices to monitor multiple biomarkers, including core body temperature, blood pressure, body...
A now-deleted video purporting to show official Apple silicone cases for the "iPhone 13 Pro Max" appears to corroborate the "iPhone 13" naming convention for the company's upcoming 2021 iPhone lineup. iPhone 13 Pro Max Silicone Case #Apple #IPhone13 pic.twitter.com/jkcQ0sdtXF— Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) September 4, 2021 Originally shared online last week by Twitter account @PinkDon1, the...
This year, Apple has already released several new products, including new iPads, the 24-inch iMac, the new Apple TV, and of course, AirTags. Looking ahead to the next few weeks, the list of 2021 Apple products will grow even longer as Apple prepares to reveal the next iPhones, MacBook Pros, and more.
There has been an avalanche of rumors about this year's fall season and what Apple has planned ...
A bug in the built-in Calculator app in iOS 11 is getting some major attention this week, despite the fact that it's been around since iOS 11 was in beta testing.
At issue is a calculator animation that causes some symbols to be ignored when calculations are entered in rapid succession. You can try it for yourself: Type 1+2+3 and then the equals sign into the Calculator app quickly.
Due to...
Android users are significantly less interested in the iPhone 13 models than they were this time last year in the iPhone 12 models, having been put off by the continued lack of a fingerprint scanner and concerns around child safety features, according to a new survey by SellCell.
The survey, conducted earlier this month, asked more than 5,000 current Android users in the United States aged...