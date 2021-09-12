Kuo: Third-Generation AirPods to be Announced During 'California Streaming' Apple Event

Apple will announce its third-generation AirPods, featuring a new design similar to the AirPods Pro but lacking in "Pro" features during its "California streaming" Apple event on Tuesday, September 14, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today in an investors note obtained by MacRumors.



Kuo envisions two possible scenarios for how Apple treats the ‌AirPods‌ lineup following the launch of the new model. In the first scenario, Kuo says Apple may price the third-generation ‌AirPods‌ higher than the existing second-generation ‌AirPods‌, keeping the existing model in the line.

Alternatively, Apple may reduce the price of the existing ‌AirPods‌ and replace them with the third-generation ‌AirPods‌ at the current $199 price point. Either way, Kuo says Apple will keep the second-generation ‌AirPods‌ in the lineup.

This is developing.