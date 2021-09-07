Apple Releases Another Revised Version of AirTags Firmware Update

Apple today released a second revised version of the AirTags firmware that was first provided to ‌AirTags‌ owners in late August. The new internal build number is 1A291e, up from 1A291c from the prior revision.



There's no word on what's included in the new firmware and no new features were found following the first release, so it likely focuses on bug fixes and other under-the-hood improvements.

Apple does not provide an option to force an AirTag update, as it's something that's done over-the-air through a connected iPhone. To make sure the update happens, you can put your AirTag in range of your ‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌, but you have to wait for the firmware to roll out to your device.

For AirTag firmware releases, Apple appears to have a system that limits the number of people who see the update with each deployment to meter the rollout of the software. Today's firmware update jumps to a 25 percent rollout level, up from 10 percent with the prior version of the firmware.

You can check your current AirTag firmware version using the Find My app, with instructions available in our how to.