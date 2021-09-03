Apple Hires Two Former Mercedes Engineers to Join Special Projects Group as Apple Car Rumors Increase

Apple has hired two former Mercedes engineers to join the company, likely as part of its effort to continue to build out its internal workforce as the development of an "Apple Car" continues.

The leading new hire previously worked at Mercedes, focusing on mass production of vehicles, vehicle steering, dynamics, and software and project management. The hire, now working as a product design engineer at Apple at its "Special Projects Group," also previously worked at Porsche, undertaking similar responsibilities. A second engineer who previously worked at Mercedes has also recently been tapped by Apple to join the company, MacRumors has learned.

The ‌Apple Car‌, internally codenamed "Project Titan," is one of the company's most secretive projects. Despite a myriad of rumors, Apple's ultimate goal in the automotive space remains unclear. The most recent hires by Apple joins a list of former engineers and executives the Cupertino tech giant has tapped in from some of the world's largest car makers.

As the company continues to build up its workforce with skills and talents needed to produce and develop a car, Apple has also had several setbacks. The company lost several top managers from "Project Titan" over the course of the year, potentially derailing the timeline for an "‌Apple Car‌." Kevin Lynch, well known for work on the Apple Watch, is helping to lead "Project Titan."

While Apple has invested in its in-house talent over the past years, it will also need to rely on third parties to help it get the wheels moving. Apple is reportedly in discussions with several suppliers, including its most significant, Foxconn, and carmakers regarding a partnership. The talks and discussions have so far not materialized into any formal deal.

Foxconn, which serves as the mass producer for the iPhone, is likely to be tapped to play some role in the supply chain of an Apple Car, said to be at least half a decade away. One of Apple's most recent aforementioned hires previously held responsibilities in the mass production release schedule of Mercedes cars, which could be an asset to the company.

30 minutes ago at 09:30 am
I guess this means the Apple Car will be both expensive AND require frequent repair or costly maintenance.
15 minutes ago at 09:46 am
An entire article for two engineers hired.

Wow.

Wow.
33 minutes ago at 09:28 am
Siri, drive me to the nearest bar. ?
27 minutes ago at 09:34 am

Siri, drive me to the nearest bar. ?
It will only drive you to a Made For AppleCar©️ bar.
23 minutes ago at 09:37 am

Siri, drive me to the nearest bar. ?
I really don't anticipate that working out too well…



17 minutes ago at 09:44 am
There is no need for an Apple Car. TESLA is the Apple of cars and Musk is the car Jobs.
