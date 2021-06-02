Apple Car Project Loses 'Several' Top Managers

by

Apple has lost "several" top managers from its internal Apple Car project, codenamed "Project Titan," causing a potential setback to the launch of the self-driving car, according to a new report from Bloomberg.

Apple car wheel icon feature triad
From the report:

Apple Inc. has lost multiple top managers of its self-driving car team in recent months, a sign of attrition at the division involved in what could become an important future product.

In recent days, Dave Scott, who led teams working on robotics related to the car, left to become the chief executive officer at Hyperfine, a health care company developing next-generation MRI systems. Before Scott’s departure, Jaime Waydo, who led autonomous car safety and regulation teams, departed to become the chief technology officer at Cavnue, a startup focused on the safety of autonomous cars on public roads.

In February, Benjamin Lyon, who helped create Apple’s original car team several years ago and was key in the future project’s development, left to become the chief engineer at Astra, a company developing technology for sending satellites to space.

Over the last few months, a flurry of reports have surfaced detailing potential specifics on an ‌Apple Car‌. Bloomberg has previously reported that the self-driving vehicle is still in early development and is still at least five years away, while reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that the vehicle is unlikely to launch until 2025 at the earliest.

Despite the recent departure of some top-level managers from the project, Apple has added notable executives to "Project Titan." In February, the Cupertino tech giant hired a former Porsche executive with experience in chassis design. You can learn more about the ‌Apple Car‌ and everything we know about it using our guide.

Related Roundup: Apple Car
Tags: Project Titan, Bloomberg
Related Forum: Apple, Inc and Tech Industry

Top Rated Comments

Spock Avatar
Spock
35 minutes ago at 05:56 am
Maybe they were let go because Apple isn’t releasing a car…. I just can’t imagine an Apple car. Maybe I’m wrong.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WRXHokie Avatar
WRXHokie
31 minutes ago at 05:59 am
This is a telling sign of a dead project
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
KillerTree Avatar
KillerTree
26 minutes ago at 06:05 am
Apple managers leaving to become managers at other companies is news. Apple Managers leaving to become CEOs and CTOs isn't news. People move up
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Apple car wheel icon feature triad

Apple Expected to 'Share Information' on Apple Car in Coming Months, Analyst Says

Tuesday April 20, 2021 7:59 am PDT by
Apple can be expected to shed some light on its highly secretive internal project called "Project Titan," a codename for its self-driving car sometime in the next 3-6 months, according to Wedbush analyst Dan Ives. Ives made the comments during a segment on CNBC Television, in which he reiterated Wedbush's belief that Apple will not actually release a consumer car until at least 2024. Ives...
Read Full Article42 comments
herbert diess vw

Volkswagen CEO: We're 'Not Afraid' of a Potential 'Apple Car'

Sunday February 14, 2021 8:49 am PST by
Apple is widely rumored to be working on a self-driving car, internally codenamed "Project Titan." Apple reportedly began work on the project in 2014, and years later, the rumor mill is in full swing speculating on when Apple will debut its self-driving technology. Speculation has become so rampant that potential competitors to an Apple Car are already weighing its potential threat to the overall ...
Read Full Article384 comments
Apple car wheel icon feature triad

Apple Car Won't Be Ready for At Least Half a Decade

Thursday January 7, 2021 12:48 pm PST by
Rumors about Apple's work on an autonomous car have picked up in recent weeks, but the project is still in the early stages and it will be years before an Apple Car launches, according to a new report from Bloomberg. Sources with knowledge of Apple's product plans told Bloomberg that it will take Apple "at least half a decade" to launch an autonomous electric vehicle. Apple has a small...
Read Full Article170 comments
Apple car wheel icon feature triad

Nissan Denies Reports of Apple Car Partnership Discussions

Monday February 15, 2021 12:30 am PST by
Apple is expected to partner with a third-party car maker to build its rumored self-driving car with reports surfacing in January suggesting that Apple was eyeing Hyundai to be the official partner for Apple Car. Subsequent reports suggest Apple is actively pursuing all of its options and talking to a number of different manufacturers. In the latest round of speculation, Apple reportedly...
Read Full Article93 comments
Apple car wheel icon feature purple

Kuo: Apple Car Still in Early Stages, Unlikely to Launch Until 2025-2027 at Earliest

Sunday December 27, 2020 8:23 am PST by
Earlier this week, Reuters reported that Apple is targeting 2024 for production of its long-rumored electric vehicle with "next level" battery technology, but Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that a launch is unlikely until 2025-2027 at the earliest. In a research note today, obtained by MacRumors, Kuo said that Apple Car specifications have yet to be finalized, adding that he would not...
Read Full Article255 comments
Apple car wheel icon feature triad

Apple Seen in Vehicle Supply Chains, but It May Be Exploring Taxi Service or Car Platform Instead

Monday May 24, 2021 6:49 am PDT by
Apple is intensely researching all aspects of car engineering and manufacturing, but there are growing questions around what form Apple's vehicle project may take, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, Peter Fintl, the director of technology and innovation for Capgemini Engineering Germany, explained that Apple's movement in vehicle supply...
Read Full Article36 comments
csm hyundai ev platform apple car

Kuo: Apple Car to Use Hyundai's E-GMP Battery Electric Platform, General Motors Partnership Also Possible

Tuesday February 2, 2021 1:26 am PST by
Apple will collaborate with Hyundai on its first Apple Car model, and if things go well, Apple could work with General Motors and European manufacturer PSA for subsequent models or in other markets, according to noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In his latest TF Securities investor note, seen by MacRumors, Kuo corroborates recent reports of a potential Apple Car partnership with Hyundai and...
Read Full Article112 comments
Apple car wheel icon feature yellow

First Apple Car to Be Fully Autonomous and Designed to Operate Without a Driver

Wednesday February 3, 2021 3:38 pm PST by
The first Apple Car that's released will not be designed to operate with a driver, according to a report from CNBC that cites multiple unnamed sources with knowledge of Apple's plans. "These will be autonomous, electric vehicles designed to operate without a driver and focused on the last mile," said one of the people. CNBC speculates that the initial Apple Cars could be designed for food...
Read Full Article248 comments
Apple and Hyundai feature

Apple Car Production Again Linked to Kia Motor's US Plant in Georgia

Tuesday January 19, 2021 4:19 am PST by
Hyundai intends to transition the company's Apple Car involvement to its Kia brand as part of an internal arrangement that could see production move to the U.S., according to a new report today. On Sunday, Korea IT News reported that Apple and Hyundai are seeking a partnership agreement for the upcoming Apple Car by March, and that the electric vehicles could be made at a Georgia factory...
Read Full Article170 comments
lexussuvselfdriving2

AI Chief John Giannandrea Takes Over Apple Car Project

Tuesday December 8, 2020 12:01 pm PST by
Apple is continuing work on developing some kind of autonomous vehicle product, and the project is under new leadership. Apple artificial intelligence lead John Giannandrea is now overseeing Apple Car development as prior lead Bob Mansfield has retired, reports Bloomberg. One of the self-driving vehicles Apple uses to test its autonomous driving software It's been quite some time since we...
Read Full Article96 comments