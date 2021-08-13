Apple Outlines Security and Privacy of CSAM Detection System in New Document

by

Apple today shared a document that provides a more detailed overview of the child safety features that it first announced last week, including design principles, security and privacy requirements, and threat model considerations.

iphone communication safety feature
Apple's plan to detect known Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) images stored in iCloud Photos has been particularly controversial and has prompted concerns from some security researchers, the non-profit Electronic Frontier Foundation, and others about the system potentially being abused by governments as a form of mass surveillance.

The document aims to address these concerns and reiterates some details that surfaced earlier in an interview with Apple's software engineering chief Craig Federighi, including that Apple expects to set an initial match threshold of 30 known CSAM images before an iCloud account is flagged for manual review by the company.

Apple also said that the on-device database of known CSAM images contains only entries that were independently submitted by two or more child safety organizations operating in separate sovereign jurisdictions and not under the control of the same government.

The system is designed so that a user need not trust Apple, any other single entity, or even any set of possibly-colluding entities from the same sovereign jurisdiction (that is, under the control of the same government) to be confident that the system is functioning as advertised. This is achieved through several interlocking mechanisms, including the intrinsic auditability of a single software image distributed worldwide for execution on-device, a requirement that any perceptual image hashes included in the on-device encrypted CSAM database are provided independently by two or more child safety organizations from separate sovereign jurisdictions, and lastly, a human review process to prevent any errant reports.

Apple added that it will publish a support document on its website containing a root hash of the encrypted CSAM hash database included with each version of every Apple operating system that supports the feature. Additionally, Apple said users will be able to inspect the root hash of the encrypted database present on their device, and compare it to the expected root hash in the support document. No timeframe was provided for this.

In a memo obtained by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple said it will have an independent auditor review the system as well. The memo noted that Apple retail employees may be getting questions from customers about the child safety features and linked to a FAQ that Apple shared earlier this week as a resource the employees can use to address the questions and provide more clarity and transparency to customers.

Apple initially said the new child safety features would be coming to the iPhone, iPad, and Mac with software updates later this year, and the company said the features would be available in the U.S. only at launch. Despite facing criticism, Apple today said it has not made any changes to this timeframe for rolling out the features to users.

Tag: Apple child safety features

Top Rated Comments

Wesd1234 Avatar
Wesd1234
43 minutes ago at 11:54 am
It’s funny how Apple deeply believes that we just don’t understand the feature. I fully understand it, and I’m against it. Not because of the feature itself (who could be way more intrusive than that) but because of the risk of abuses of that backdoor.
Score: 20 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Khedron Avatar
Khedron
33 minutes ago at 12:03 pm
How many press releases and FAQs do we need to polish this turd?

Apple designed a system so that an external authority can gain control of your phone to scan your private files and report the results to the police. End of.
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving
45 minutes ago at 11:51 am
Good try but, Give it up Apple. Shut this down already.

This is an end of an era for Privacy!!!

This is literally Apple right now!



Attachment Image
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
So@So@So Avatar
So@So@So
43 minutes ago at 11:53 am
Mass surveillance of a billion iPhone users for what – now that every criminal has been warned?

Since it is on the device it looks like a first step, the second step could be a neural network detecting new images (taken with the camera).

It's just unacceptable – I won't update software or hardware.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Sciomar Avatar
Sciomar
50 minutes ago at 11:47 am
They can educate everyone as much as possible but I think the social court has already made its emotional ruling.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving
43 minutes ago at 11:53 am

30 images seems high (I know it could include false positives). And now that all this info is public those losers will know how to get around it
Apple is trying so hard to cover themselves. It's not going to work.

They are really trying to brainwash the world with this CSAM.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

16 inch macbook pro m2 render

14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros Finally Enter Mass Production

Monday August 9, 2021 1:30 am PDT by
Apple suppliers have begun mass production of the upcoming redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, intending to reach as many as 800,000 monthly shipments of the laptop by the end of November, according to new reporting from DigiTimes. Apple's upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro have been rumored for what feels like an eternity, but their launch is expected to be close. Multiple...
Read Full Article165 comments
prosser macbook air colors stacked

Kuo: Redesigned MacBook Air With Mini-LED Display and Several Color Options to Launch in Mid 2022

Tuesday August 10, 2021 7:56 am PDT by
Apple plans to launch a new MacBook Air with a mini-LED display and several color options around mid 2022, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today in a research note obtained by MacRumors. These details line up with previous rumors about the new MacBook Air from sources like Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and YouTube tech personality Jon Prosser. A colorful MacBook Air concept shared by Jon Prosser Kuo said ...
Read Full Article137 comments
flat mbp 14 inch feature yellow

New MacBook Pro and Apple Watch Models Spotted Ahead of Launch

Wednesday August 11, 2021 3:04 am PDT by
New MacBook Pro and Apple Watch models have been spotted in the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) database ahead of their seemingly imminent launch. The EEC database now lists new Mac and Apple Watch models, all of which have previously unknown model identifiers that indicate they are upcoming devices. The ECC database lists A2442 and A2485 as new Mac machines, which could be the new 14...
Read Full Article
weather app icon ios 15

Everything New in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Beta 5

Tuesday August 10, 2021 11:34 am PDT by
Apple today released the fifth betas of iOS and iPadOS 15 to developers, introducing additional tweaks to the new operating system that's launching this fall. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. As we get further into the beta testing process, the changes that are introduced are getting smaller as Apple begins to finalize its design plans for the update. Today's beta...
Read Full Article125 comments
iPhone 13 Dummy Thumbnail 2

iPhone 13 Models Said to Launch in September With Larger Batteries, mmWave 5G in Additional Countries, and More

Thursday August 12, 2021 7:34 am PDT by
Apple will likely unveil its next-generation iPhones next month, and ahead of time, Taiwanese research firm TrendForce has outlined its expectations for the devices. TrendForce said its latest investigations indicate that some of the notable hardware upgrades for the iPhone 13 models will include a faster and more power efficient 5nm+ chip that will presumably be named the A15 Bionic, support...
Read Full Article98 comments
iPhone 13 Dummy Thumbnail 2

Bloomberg: iPhone 13 to Feature ProRes for Videos, ProMotion Displays, Portrait Mode Video, Smaller Notch, and More

Tuesday August 10, 2021 4:23 am PDT by
The upcoming 2021 iPhones will feature a spate of new camera features tailored for professional users, including ProRes for videos, Portrait Mode for video, and design updates by the means of a smaller notch, according to a new report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. According to Gurman, Apple plans to include Portrait Mode video in this year's iPhone lineup, which will allow users to record...
Read Full Article145 comments
macOS Big Sur Feature Orange

Apple Releases macOS Big Sur 11.5.2 With Bug Fixes

Wednesday August 11, 2021 10:17 am PDT by
Apple has released a new macOS Big Sur 11.5.2 update, delivering unspecified bug fixes for Mac users running the latest major operating system version. The update comes a little over two weeks after Apple released macOS 11.5.1. The new ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌macOS Big Sur‌‌‌‌‌‌ 11.5.2 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System ...
Read Full Article105 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Releases New Public Betas of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15

Wednesday August 11, 2021 10:21 am PDT by
Apple today seeded new betas of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 to public beta testers, allowing non-developers to download and test the new updates ahead of their fall release. The latest public betas come two weeks after Apple released the previous public betas and are equivalent to the fifth developer betas released yesterday. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Public beta...
Read Full Article55 comments
OLED Macbook Pro Feature

Samsung Display Preparing OLED Orders for 2022 MacBook Pro Models

Tuesday August 10, 2021 3:21 am PDT by
Apple display supplier Samsung is in the early stages of preparing its production line for OLED displays that are expected to be used in future models of the MacBook Pro, according to new information shared today by The Elec. The report says that Samsung Display has begun early development of a new production process for OLED displays. This new production capacity will be used by Apple for...
Read Full Article82 comments
cook april 2021 event hype

Fall 2021 Apple Event Rumors: iPhones in September, MacBook Pros in Late October, and More

Thursday August 12, 2021 1:04 pm PDT by
This year, Apple has already released several new products, including new iPads, the 24-inch iMac, the new Apple TV, and of course, AirTags. Looking ahead to the next few weeks, the list of 2021 Apple products will grow even longer as Apple prepares to reveal the next iPhones, MacBook Pros, and more. There has been an avalanche of rumors about this year's fall season and what Apple has planned ...
Read Full Article80 comments