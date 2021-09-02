Apple Watch Series 7 to Feature Several New Faces to Take Advantage of 16% Larger Display

Apple is developing several new watch face options that will take advantage of the larger screen size of the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 models, reports Bloomberg.

Apple Watch 7 Unreleased Feature Flat
The Apple Watch Series 7 models will come in 41mm and 45mm body sizes, up from the current 40mm and 44mm sizes. For the 45mm model, the screen will measure in at 1.9 inches diagonally, up from 1.78 inches, and it will have a resolution of 396 x 484, up from 368 x 448, which equates to 16 percent more pixels.

Bloomberg has not provided similar details for the 41mm model, but it too will see a comparable increase in body size, and both models will have slimmed down display borders.

The larger 45mm Apple Watch will have more space for complications, and Apple has multiple new watch faces in the works to go along with the Series 7 models.

A Modular Max watch face will offer the digital time alongside a small complication like temperature, while additional larger complications will be stacked on top of each other below. It's similar to Infograph Modular, but can show more than one large complication.

A Continuum face will shift based on "the flow of time and the current hour," and a new world time watch face will allow users to see all 24 time zones simultaneously. An external dial will display the time zones, while an inner dial will display the time in each location. Bloomberg says it's similar to watch faces popularized by luxury watch makers Patek Philippe, Breitling, and others.

There's a new Hermes watch face that features numbers that change hour by hour, and a new Nike watch face with numbers that change based on a person's motion.

The Apple Watch Series 7 will also feature a new S7 chip and a flat-edged design that will match the design of the iPhone 13, but we are not expecting new health features.

Apple is expected to introduce the new Apple Watch at an event that's set to be held in September, but recent rumors of production issues may see the actual launch delayed or watch supplies limited when it first debuts.

Next year, Bloomberg says that Apple will debut a new low-end Apple Watch SE, and a rugged model aimed at extreme sports users alongside the traditional flagship update.

