No, That Notchless iPhone Spotted in 'Ted Lasso' Isn't the iPhone 13

Recent sightings of a notchless iPhone in highly popular Apple TV+ comedy "Ted Lasso" have led to sensational headlines suggesting this is a canny bit of product placement on Apple's part and that the iPhone 13 will be notchless. In actuality – and this could go without saying – the phone in question is very likely just showing a poorly superimposed display added in post-production.

Notchless ‌iPhone‌ in scene from "Ted Lasso"

The mythical notchless ‌iPhone‌ appears in two separate scenes in the second season of "Ted Lasso," specifically in episode six, "The Signal." In both scenes, an ‌iPhone‌ can be seen with an on-screen user interface identifiable as iOS, but without a notch at the top of the display.

The idea that Apple would reveal an unannounced flagship product in a pre-recorded show is certainly a tantalizing prospect, but it's a tenuous theory at best. TV shows routinely apply artificial overlays onto digital displays in post-production in order to make their contents clearer for viewers to see – in this case, an iOS Lock Screen.

Looking further ahead into the future, 2022's "‌‌iPhone‌‌ 14" is expected to finally ditch the notch, replacing it with an Android-style hole-punch camera. Where Apple goes from there is unclear, but a rumor in 2019 claimed Apple has prototyped at least one iPhone with no notch, with the TrueDepth camera sensors for Face ID instead housed in the thin bezel above the display.