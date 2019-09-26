Rumor: Apple Has Prototyped a 6.7-Inch iPhone Without a Notch, Face ID Housed in Upper Bezel Instead

Apple is separating the new smartphones into its usual low-cost versus high-cost categories, with big differences between the two models coming down to the camera, display, and battery life.
Geskin created the mockup below to visualize the alleged iPhone, which he said Apple plans to release in 2020.
This isn't the first time we've heard of a 6.7-inch iPhone. Earlier this year, noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple plans to release 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch iPhones in 2020, all with OLED displays and 5G support. Kuo said the iPhones will sport all-new designs, but he did not comment on the notch.
Earlier this week, Kuo added that the 2020 iPhones will each have a new metal frame similar to the iPhone 4, suggesting the frame could have flat edges versus the round frame on the iPhone X and newer.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Debby Wu have previously reported that Apple has considered releasing an iPhone with both Face ID and an in-display fingerprint scanner in 2020 if testing is successful, but the report cautioned that the fingerprint scanning technology might not be ready until 2021.
Geskin has had a few accurate leaks in the past, including front glass panels for 2018 iPhones that revealed the iPhone XR would have slightly thicker bezels than the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. However, until other sources corroborate this information, the rumor should be treated with some skepticism.
Yeah, two millimetres bezel. That's soooooo big.
So just back to a bezel phone. Innovation!
Someone's signature: "Never underestimate the lengths a MacRumors user will go to to seem smarter than you."
I think you are overestimating :-)
Miniaturizing complex electrical components and sensors is innovative... it’s literally how we got to the point where full fledge computers fit in your hand instead of taking up massive rooms at universities.
Just goes to show can't please everyone, why bother trying? People have been complaining about the notch since it was introduced. Me, the notch has never bothered me. But I will accept a bit more bezel if it means a lot less noise from whiners.
It’s invisible to me 99.9% of the time, in the same way that our two human eyes learn to block our nose even though it’s within the line of sight.
Even when this big, bad scary notch is gone you all will quickly find something else to feel tormented by.
