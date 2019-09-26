New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Rumor: Apple Has Prototyped a 6.7-Inch iPhone Without a Notch, Face ID Housed in Upper Bezel Instead

Thursday September 26, 2019 8:40 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple has prototyped at least one iPhone with a 6.7-inch display and no notch, with the TrueDepth sensors for Face ID instead housed in the thin bezel above the display, according to leaker and concept artist Ben Geskin.

Geskin created the mockup below to visualize the alleged iPhone, which he said Apple plans to release in 2020.


This isn't the first time we've heard of a 6.7-inch iPhone. Earlier this year, noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple plans to release 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch iPhones in 2020, all with OLED displays and 5G support. Kuo said the iPhones will sport all-new designs, but he did not comment on the notch.

Earlier this week, Kuo added that the 2020 iPhones will each have a new metal frame similar to the iPhone 4, suggesting the frame could have flat edges versus the round frame on the iPhone X and newer.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Debby Wu have previously reported that Apple has considered releasing an iPhone with both Face ID and an in-display fingerprint scanner in 2020 if testing is successful, but the report cautioned that the fingerprint scanning technology might not be ready until 2021.

Geskin has had a few accurate leaks in the past, including front glass panels for 2018 iPhones that revealed the iPhone XR would have slightly thicker bezels than the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. However, until other sources corroborate this information, the rumor should be treated with some skepticism.

Avatar
gnasher729
1 hour ago at 08:43 am
I'd love to see that. Would be _huge_.


So just back to a bezel phone. Innovation!

Yeah, two millimetres bezel. That's soooooo big.

Someone's signature: "Never underestimate the lengths a MacRumors user will go to to seem smarter than you."
I think you are overestimating :-)
Rating: 17 Votes
Avatar
NT1440
1 hour ago at 08:46 am


So just back to a bezel phone. Innovation!

Miniaturizing complex electrical components and sensors is innovative... it’s literally how we got to the point where full fledge computers fit in your hand instead of taking up massive rooms at universities.
Rating: 14 Votes
Avatar
Daniel James
1 hour ago at 08:47 am
Please make one the size of an iPhone SE. ?
Rating: 12 Votes
Avatar
G5isAlive
1 hour ago at 08:44 am


So just back to a bezel phone. Innovation!


Just goes to show can't please everyone, why bother trying? People have been complaining about the notch since it was introduced. Me, the notch has never bothered me. But I will accept a bit more bezel if it means a lot less noise from whiners.
Rating: 12 Votes
Avatar
IRockThat828pScreen
1 hour ago at 08:42 am
If they can keep the bezel as thick as it is now, im so down
Rating: 9 Votes
Avatar
Moonjumper
1 hour ago at 08:46 am
The mockup looks so much better than the current models. Hopefully this will happen soon.
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
yossi
1 hour ago at 08:48 am
2022 iPhone will have the cameras and sensors built into the all new front facing headphone jack
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
bbednarz
1 hour ago at 08:45 am
I don't mind the notch, but boy does that look nice.
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
Caliber26
43 minutes ago at 09:08 am
I honestly can’t understand why you people are so hung up on the notch. JFC.

It’s invisible to me 99.9% of the time, in the same way that our two human eyes learn to block our nose even though it’s within the line of sight.

Even when this big, bad scary notch is gone you all will quickly find something else to feel tormented by.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
penajmz
1 hour ago at 08:44 am
2020, I’m ready.
Rating: 5 Votes

