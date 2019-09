Rumor: Apple Has Prototyped a 6.7-Inch iPhone Without a Notch, Face ID Housed in Upper Bezel Instead

Apple has prototyped at least one iPhone with a 6.7-inch display and no notch, with the TrueDepth sensors for Face ID instead housed in the thin bezel above the display, according to leaker and concept artist Ben Geskin Geskin created the mockup below to visualize the alleged iPhone, which he said Apple plans to release in 2020.This isn't the first time we've heard of a 6.7-inch iPhone. Earlier this year, noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple plans to release 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch iPhones in 2020 , all with OLED displays and 5G support. Kuo said the iPhones will sport all-new designs, but he did not comment on the notch.Earlier this week, Kuo added that the 2020 iPhones will each have a new metal frame similar to the iPhone 4 , suggesting the frame could have flat edges versus the round frame on the iPhone X and newer.Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Debby Wu have previously reported that Apple has considered releasing an iPhone with both Face ID and an in-display fingerprint scanner in 2020 if testing is successful, but the report cautioned that the fingerprint scanning technology might not be ready until 2021.Geskin has had a few accurate leaks in the past, including front glass panels for 2018 iPhones that revealed the iPhone XR would have slightly thicker bezels than the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. However, until other sources corroborate this information, the rumor should be treated with some skepticism.