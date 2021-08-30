South Korea Delays Bill That Would Ban Apple From Requiring Developers to Use In-App Purchase System

by

South Korea has delayed voting on a bill that would ban Apple and Google from requiring developers to use their in-app purchasing systems, a move that would open the door to allowing third-party payment methods, representing a possible significant threat to Apple and Google's app marketplace business models.

Mac App Store General Feature
The bill, coming in the form of an amendment to the existing Telecommunications Business Act, was widely reported to have been voted on today. However, the National Assembly's schedule and agenda lacked mention of the amendment, instead focusing on other bills on the press, economy, and more. A date for the assembly to vote on the bill has not yet been set.

The bill, if it passes, will aim to stop Apple and Google from unfairly exploiting their position to "force a provider of mobile content, etc., to use a specific payment method," according to a readout of the bill.

It would also be the first time any government takes substantive legislative steps to regulate and control Apple and Google's app distribution platforms. Both platforms have been under increased scrutiny in recent years, with lawmakers, developers, and others calling out the need for regulation and a crackdown on behavior possibly deemed as "anti-competitive."

Apple's in-app purchasing system has been at the center of scrutiny ever since game developer Epic Games, in August of last year, avoided Apple's App Store policy by implementing a direct payment method in its hit game Fortnite. Apple's current ‌App Store‌ policy bans developers from allowing users to use payment methods other than the platform's, which gives Apple a 15% to 30% commission on all digital purchases made.

Apple has defended its system in the wake of the controversy, saying that it protects users from fraud and potential scams and offers developers an easy way to charge users for services and products without a need for significant overhead.

The bill has gained increasing support in the past few weeks, including from the Coalition for App Fairness. The coalition consists of ‌Epic Games‌, Spotify, developers, and vocal anti-Apple critics taking issue with how Apple operates its ‌App Store‌ and the nature of its products. Earlier this month, the head of the coalition met with lead South Korean officials to lend their support for the bill.

It remains unclear how Apple and Google will respond or adjust their app marketplaces in South Korea once the bill does pass. Apple utilizes a single ‌App Store‌ policy for all the countries in which the ‌App Store‌ operates. Unless the company offers developers in South Korea a different set of rules, which could be a slippery slope for international developers, the company may be forced to alter its ways globally.

In brief remarks to reporters on Thursday, Han Sang-hyuk, the chairman of South Korea's Communications Commission, said his committee and colleagues are "fully aware of the concerns of Apple and Google" and that South Korea will work with both companies to implement the bill.

Apple charges all developers a $99 annual fee to be registered developers on its platforms. The company's commission charge for in-app purchases is one of just a few ways it collects revenue from the ‌App Store‌. For the third quarter of this year, Apple recorded an all-time revenue record for its services business, including the ‌App Store‌ of $17.5 billion.

Last week, Apple settled with developers to changes to the ‌App Store‌, including a change in ‌App Store‌ policy that will allow developers to email users about payment methods available outside of the platform. The updated policy allows users to opt into communication from developers informing them of payment methods outside the platform, bypassing the need for developers to give Apple a 30% commission.

Critics of the ‌App Store‌ have called the new policy a minimal change in the overall scheme of the ‌App Store‌. Spotify's chief legal officer, Horacio Gutierrez, said that Apple's new policy fails to "address the most basic aspects of their anticompetitive and unfair ‌App Store‌ practices." Gutierrez goes on to say that Apple is "attempting to distract policymakers and regulators and slow down the momentum that’s building around the world to address their behavior."

Tags: App Store, South Korea

Top Rated Comments

draig Avatar
draig
1 hour ago at 07:19 am
What is ridiculous is how often these sorts of fights get presented as about users, protecting users, offering users more choices when really it is only about money.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
draig Avatar
draig
1 hour ago at 07:19 am

It’s Korean so Samsung protection maybe? I don’t know why all these companies expect apple to open up the thing that got them rich?
Cause they want a slice of the pie
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

iphone 12 colors trio

Apple Launches 'No Sound' Repair Program for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro Models

Friday August 27, 2021 3:01 pm PDT by
Apple today announced the launch of a new service program that addresses an issue that can cause some iPhone 12 and 12 Pro devices to experience sound issues. According to Apple, a "very small percentage" of iPhone 12 and 12 Pro models may experience sound problems because of a component that can fail on the receiver module. Affected devices were manufactured between October 2020 and April...
Read Full Article102 comments
iPhone 13 Dummy Thumbnail 2

Kuo: iPhone 13 to Feature LEO Satellite Communications to Make Calls and Texts Without Cellular Coverage

Sunday August 29, 2021 7:39 am PDT by
The iPhone 13 will feature low earth orbit (LEO) satellite communication connectivity to allow users to make calls and send messages in areas without 4G or 5G coverage, according to the reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a note to investors, seen by MacRumors, Kuo explained that the iPhone 13 lineup will feature hardware that is able to connect to LEO satellites. If enabled with the relevant...
Read Full Article261 comments
91mmobile apple watch series 1

Apple Watch Series 7 Major Redesign Revealed

Friday August 27, 2021 3:07 am PDT by
A major redesign appears to be in store for the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 models, based on recent reports. According to renders from 91mobiles that were reportedly obtained from supply chain sources, the Apple Watch Series 7 will offer a new design that mirrors the squared-off edges of the iPhone 12 lineup, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and 24-inch iMac. The Series 7 will also apparently be 1.7mm...
Read Full Article
91mmobile apple watch series 1

What to Expect From the Apple Watch Series 7

Friday August 27, 2021 11:12 am PDT by
Apple in just a few weeks is expected to release the Apple Watch Series 7 alongside new iPhone 13 models, and it's looking like this could be one of the most exciting design updates we've had to the Apple Watch in a few years. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. We're not expecting new health features this year, and if there are new health sensors, Apple has kept them...
Read Full Article98 comments
iphone 13 rumors feature

Five iPhone 13 Rumors You May Have Missed

Saturday August 28, 2021 11:00 am PDT by
We're just weeks away from when Apple will announce the iPhone 13, which we're expecting to feature some considerable upgrades, including design, performance, cameras, and more. Like every year, rumors, leaks, and reports about what Apple has in store are abundant, with some more credible than others. Rumors about the next iPhone typically begin emerging early in the year, meaning they...
Read Full Article135 comments
apple watch series 7 clone

Apple Watch Series 7 Clones Emerge in China

Friday August 27, 2021 6:40 am PDT by
Images purporting to show counterfeit clones of upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 models have been shared online, giving a closer look at the device's expected redesign. The images, shared in a tweet from the user known as "Majin Bu," show counterfeit clones of the Apple Watch Series 7 in Space Gray, Silver, and Space Black. The design of the clones closely matches the redesign that is expected...
Read Full Article151 comments
Top Stories 74 Thumbnail

Top Stories: iPhone 13 Nears Launch, Larger Apple Watch?, MacBook Pro and Mac Mini Rumors

Saturday August 28, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
August is rapidly drawing to close, which means Apple's annual iPhone launch event is right around the corner. iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 rumors are continuing to circulate, and we're also hearing about Mac updates likely coming a bit later. Apple is also finishing up work on its upcoming software updates like iOS 15, with some late-addition features starting to go live in beta while ...
Read Full Article14 comments
apple watch series 6 faces

Apple Watch Series 7 Expected to Feature New Watch Faces to Take Advantage of Larger Displays

Sunday August 29, 2021 6:04 am PDT by
Along with an increase in size for the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7, which is rumored to feature larger 41mm and 45mm sizes, Apple plans to include new watch faces that take advantage of the larger displays. In the latest publication of his "Power On" newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has put his weight behind recent rumors suggesting that thanks to smaller bezels and a flat-edged design, ...
Read Full Article107 comments
it home ecommerce app iphone 13

iPhone 13 to Launch on September 17, AirPods 3 on September 30, Claims Report

Wednesday August 25, 2021 2:42 am PDT by
Apple may be planning to launch the iPhone 13 on Friday, September 17 and third-generation AirPods on Thursday, September 30, according to an image of an e-commerce app discovered by Chinese language site IT Home. The screenshot, originally posted by Weibo account @PandaIsBald, suggests all four iPhone 13 models will go on sale on September 17, followed by the AirPods 3 on September 30....
Read Full Article74 comments
AitTag New Firmware

Apple Releases New Firmware for AirTags

Thursday August 26, 2021 11:20 am PDT by
Apple today released a new firmware update designed for the AirTag item trackers. The refreshed firmware has a version number of 1.0.291 and a build number of 1A291a, up from 1A287b. There's no word on what new features the firmware might add, but firmware released back in June added anti-stalking enhancements. There is no way to force an AirTag update, as it's something that's done...
Read Full Article90 comments