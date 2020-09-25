Upcoming
'iPhone 12 mini' Name Appears in Leaked Apple iPhone 12 Case Stickers

by

Earlier this week a proven leaker claimed that the iPhone 12 lineup would be named "iPhone 12 mini," "iPhone 12," "iPhone 12 Pro," and "iPhone 12 Pro Max," and today the same nomenclature has appeared again in a photo depicting alleged stickers from unreleased Silicone iPhone cases originating from Apple's international distribution center in Ireland.


The photo shows three stickers with the associated handset sizes written alongside them, corresponding to the three expected sizes of iPhone 12, with the 5.4-inch model being the "‌iPhone 12‌ mini," the 6.7-inch model being the ‌"iPhone 12‌ Pro Max," and the two 6.1-inch models being the ‌"iPhone 12‌ / ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro."

The color for all three Silicone cases is black, and the model numbers that can be clearly made out include "MHL732M/A" and "MHLG32M/A," neither of which Apple has used in the past.

The photo was shared by Twitter leaker DuanRui, who last month shared photos of an iPad Air pamphlet depicting an all-screen display that turned out to be authentic.

The naming of the "Pro" models follows the precedent established in previous years, and the speculated titles would be a logical naming system for the ‌iPhone 12‌ lineup. With four new iPhones expected in this year's lineup, the use of four different names would help to differentiate the models more easily.

The ‌iPhone 12‌ mini would be the first iPhone with the "mini" moniker, which has been seen on the iPad mini, Mac mini, and iPod mini. At 5.4-inches, the ‌iPhone 12‌ mini would be smaller than last year's smallest ‌iPhone, the iPhone 11 Pro‌, which is 5.8-inches.

Apple plans to introduce its new iPhones in October this year, perhaps on October 13, and start shipping them out later that month. Rumors have suggested we can expect a staggered release, and some models might not come out until November.

