iPhone 13 Again Rumored to Feature 1TB Storage Option and LiDAR For All Models

Apple's upcoming iPhone 13 lineup could include some models, such as the ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro and ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro Max being offered with as much as 1TB of internal storage; in addition, all models of the lineup are set to feature LiDAR, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said today in an investors note seen by MacRumors.



Ives made headlines in March with an initial prediction that the ‌iPhone 13‌ would include 1TB storage options. Apple leaker Jon Prosser had previously predicted the eventuality of a 1TB iPhone. The 1TB option would be double the current highest 512GB offering for the iPhone and bring the ‌iPhone‌ lineup in more parity with the iPad Pro, which is offered in both 1TB and 2TB configurations.

With the iPhone 12, Apple introduced ProRaw, a new format that combines RAW images with ‌iPhone‌ image processing. ProRAW files can be anywhere between 10 to 12 times larger than typical HEIF or JPEG files. For more professional users, such as photographers using the ‌iPhone‌ as one of their daily drivers, the prospect of having a 1TB ‌iPhone‌ could be attractive.

Ives also reaffirms Wedbush's reporting that all models of the ‌iPhone 13‌, ranging from the lowest-end ‌iPhone 13‌ mini to the ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro Max, will feature LiDAR sensors. LiDAR use case is rather limited in its current form, only being used in low-light photography and for augmented reality. Apple has been focusing more on AR in the last few years, and the expansion of LiDAR to all ‌iPhone‌ models could be part of Apple's plan to make AR and the underlying technology needed for it more mainstream.

In the same investors note today, Ives also reported that Apple plans to announce the redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with Apple silicon at WWDC.