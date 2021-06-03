iPhone 13 Again Rumored to Feature 1TB Storage Option and LiDAR For All Models

by

Apple's upcoming iPhone 13 lineup could include some models, such as the ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro and ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro Max being offered with as much as 1TB of internal storage; in addition, all models of the lineup are set to feature LiDAR, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said today in an investors note seen by MacRumors.

iphone 13 teal with text
Ives made headlines in March with an initial prediction that the ‌iPhone 13‌ would include 1TB storage options. Apple leaker Jon Prosser had previously predicted the eventuality of a 1TB iPhone. The 1TB option would be double the current highest 512GB offering for the iPhone and bring the ‌iPhone‌ lineup in more parity with the iPad Pro, which is offered in both 1TB and 2TB configurations.

With the iPhone 12, Apple introduced ProRaw, a new format that combines RAW images with ‌iPhone‌ image processing. ProRAW files can be anywhere between 10 to 12 times larger than typical HEIF or JPEG files. For more professional users, such as photographers using the ‌iPhone‌ as one of their daily drivers, the prospect of having a 1TB ‌iPhone‌ could be attractive.

Ives also reaffirms Wedbush's reporting that all models of the ‌iPhone 13‌, ranging from the lowest-end ‌iPhone 13‌ mini to the ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro Max, will feature LiDAR sensors. LiDAR use case is rather limited in its current form, only being used in low-light photography and for augmented reality. Apple has been focusing more on AR in the last few years, and the expansion of LiDAR to all ‌iPhone‌ models could be part of Apple's plan to make AR and the underlying technology needed for it more mainstream.

In the same investors note today, Ives also reported that Apple plans to announce the redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with Apple silicon at WWDC.

Related Roundup: iPhone 13
Tag: Wedbush
Related Forum: iPhone

Top Rated Comments

newyorksole Avatar
newyorksole
35 minutes ago at 12:10 am
I do wonder how expensive it will be, but man… 1TB on an iPhone?! I’m happy people will have the option. I’m good with my 128GB.

With streaming and the cloud, I also wonder how many people will buy it and if it’ll have more RAM.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

prosser iphone 13 renders

Leaker Makes iPhone 13 CAD Files Available to Download

Wednesday June 2, 2021 7:37 am PDT by
Leaker Jon Prosser has today made CAD renders purporting to be of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro available for download online. In a new video on YouTube channel FrontPageTech, Prosser said that the iPhone 13 will be slightly thicker to accommodate a larger battery, in line with previous leaks and rumors. He also brought attention to a number of other previously-rumored design changes,...
Read Full Article78 comments
iPhone 13 Battery Life Feature

iPhone 13 Lineup Appears to Feature Significantly Larger Battery Capacities

Tuesday June 1, 2021 7:10 am PDT by
A new rumor from Weibo, shared on Twitter by credible leaker l0vetodream, alleges to be the battery capacities for the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup, revealing that all of the 2021 iPhones will feature larger batteries. According to the rumor, the iPhone 13 Pro Max will feature a 4352mAh battery, compared to the current iPhone 12 Pro Max's 3687mAh battery. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro will...
Read Full Article161 comments
m2 feature purple

Apple Preparing Faster M2 Chip for Next-Gen MacBook Pro

Tuesday June 1, 2021 3:04 am PDT by
Apple is readying its more powerful, next-generation "M2" chip for redesigned MacBook Pro models, according to recent reports. According to Nikkei Asia, Apple's next-generation custom silicon chip for the Mac, tentatively dubbed the "M2" chip, entered production in April. The processors take at least three months to produce and could begin shipping to Apple as early as July, in time for...
Read Full Article
homeOS2

Apple 'homeOS' Mentioned in Job Listing Ahead of WWDC

Wednesday June 2, 2021 4:39 am PDT by
An Apple job listing has mentioned "homeOS," an otherwise never-before heard of Apple operating system, ahead of WWDC next week. Spotted by developer Javier Lacort, the Apple job listing for a Senior iOS Engineer in Apple Music explicitly mentions "homeOS" on two occasions, alongside Apple's other operating systems including iOS, watchOS, and tvOS.You'll get to work with system engineers...
Read Full Article93 comments
Mini LED MacBook Pro Feature

Mini-LED MacBook Pro Component Shipments Expected in Third Quarter

Monday May 31, 2021 8:34 am PDT by
Apple supplier Global Lighting Technologies will begin shipments of keyboard-related components for next-generation MacBook Pro models in the third quarter of 2021, according to DigiTimes, which cited industry sources. The industry sources indicated that Apple is likely to release new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with mini-LED displays in the second half of 2021, followed by more...
Read Full Article119 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Launches WWDC 2021 Live Stream on YouTube in Preparation for June 7 Keynote

Tuesday June 1, 2021 10:00 am PDT by
Apple is preparing for the Worldwide Developers Conference that kicks off next Monday, today launching a YouTube live stream where viewers can sign up to get a reminder when the event begins. Apple's keynote event will take place on Monday, June 7 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. In addition to live streaming the event on YouTube, Apple also plans to make the WWDC 2021 keynote available through...
Read Full Article57 comments
OLED iPad Pro Feature

Apple Rumored to Adopt OLED Displays in 'Some' iPad Models Starting Next Year

Monday May 31, 2021 9:50 am PDT by
Apple plans to adopt OLED display technology in "some" iPad models next year, following the recent adoption of mini-LED technology in its highest-end 12.9-inch iPad Pro, according to a report from Korea's ETNews. The report, citing industry sources, claims that Apple will use OLED displays instead of LCDs in some iPad models starting in 2022. The report doesn't specify which iPad models...
Read Full Article166 comments
14

Some Users Reporting Excessive Battery Drain Following iOS 14.6 Update

Tuesday June 1, 2021 5:50 am PDT by
Following the release of iOS and iPadOS 14.6 last week, some users have taken to social media and online forums to note that their devices have been experiencing excessive battery drain since installing the software updates. The Apple Support Community and MacRumors forums are riddled with posts from users stating their device now drains faster following the update. One user on the Apple...
Read Full Article139 comments
wwdc 2021 details

WWDC is One Week Away: Five Steps to Get Ready

Monday May 31, 2021 11:16 am PDT by
We're just one week away from WWDC 2021, which kicks off next Monday, June 7 and runs through Friday, June 11. Apple's annual developers conference will be an all-digital affair for the second year in a row due to public health measures, but it will still be an exciting week, with Apple expected to unveil iOS 15 and other new software updates. Ahead of WWDC, we've put together five steps to...
Read Full Article110 comments
m1 v intel thumb

PCs Offer 'Better Gaming Experience Than 100% of Mac Laptops,' Intel Claims in Ongoing Anti-Apple Campaign

Monday May 31, 2021 4:13 am PDT by
While announcing its latest chips yesterday, Intel launched another aggressive public attack on Mac devices, focusing on the experience of gaming (via PC Gamer). Intel yesterday announced two new 11th Generation H-series laptop processors, featuring clock speeds up to 5GHz, Intel Wi-Fi 6/6E, and 1080p gameplay on popular titles, in high-volume, thin designs. Following the announcement, the...
Read Full Article673 comments