Kanye West Holding Third Apple Music Listening Party for Unreleased 'Donda' Album

Kanye West is planning to hold a third listening party for his upcoming "Donda" album, reports Variety. The listening session will take place at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday, August 26.



As with West's prior two listening parties, the third listening party is likely to be livestreamed on Apple Music.



West held a public listening party for the "Donda" album on July 22 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The event was publicized in a Beats Studio Buds ad that aired during the NBA finals.

The initial listening party ended up breaking ‌Apple Music‌ livestreaming records with 3.3 million viewers tuning in. Even more ‌Apple Music‌ listeners participated in the second streaming event, which was held in Atlanta on August 5.

So far, West has been playing dramatically different versions of the album at each event, featuring new songs and new mixes.

West was initially expected to release the album after the August 5 Atlanta event, but that did not happen. There continues to be no release date for "Donda."