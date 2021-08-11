Apple Seeds Fifth Beta of macOS 12 Monterey to Developers and Public Beta Testers

by

Apple today seeded the fifth beta of macOS Monterey, the newest version of the macOS operating system. The fifth beta comes two weeks after Apple released the fourth macOS Monterey beta, and it is available to both developers and public beta testers.

macOS Monterey on MBP Feature
Registered developers can download the beta through the Apple Developer Center and once the appropriate profile is installed, betas will be available through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences. Public beta testers can install the proper profile from Apple's public beta testing website.

As with all new betas, Apple recommends not installing the new macOS update on a primary machine because it is early release software and could have bugs.

‌macOS Monterey‌ introduces Universal Control, a feature that lets a single mouse, trackpad, and keyboard be used across multiple Mac or iPad devices, plus there's a new AirPlay to Mac feature.

Safari has been redesigned with a new tab bar (with a toggle for two different designs as of the third beta) and support for Tab Groups, and FaceTime has gained spatial audio, a Portrait Mode on M1 Macs, and Voice Isolation for cutting out background noise. There's also a new SharePlay ‌FaceTime‌ feature that lets Apple users watch TV, listen to music, and share their screens with one another.

Shared With You, a separate feature, keeps track of the music, links, podcasts, news, and photos that people are sent in Messages, highlighting it in the relevant apps. Notes has a new Quick Note feature for jotting down thoughts, and collaboration is easier with mentions and an Activity View.

The Shortcuts app from iOS is now available on the Mac, and Focus helps people stay on task by cutting out background distractions. There's an updated Maps app with a whole slew of new features, and with Live Text, Macs can now detect text in photos or provide details on animals, art, landmarks, plants, and more in images.

Mail Privacy Protection hides IP and prevents tracking through invisible pixels, and iCloud Private Relay keeps Safari browsing protected. There are many other new features in ‌macOS Monterey‌, with a full rundown available in our macOS Monterey roundup.

Top Rated Comments

pacificblue
pacificblue
52 minutes ago at 01:39 pm

You know what Apple should do? Go back to strict private betas for some of its releases. Just have established app store developers be the beta testers and internal company testers. This will reduce the high concentration of saturated junk articles just telling us there is a beta 123456789 etc. This is not targeted at Macrumors, it goes for even Windows 11 too. The tech sites, Youtubers have oversaturated the content they deliver with every little thing Apple does these days. Coverage needs to be a little more value added and meaningful. Also, the element of surprise is missing.

A strategy I would recommend the company could use is, every other year, have a public beta, and just let it be the last two betas before GM that users get access to. Also, make only be for the stability and clean up releases (aka Snow Leopard, High Sierra).
So Apple should purposefully worsen their beta testing practices by having less people test their new releases, just because tech "journalists" are lazy and you are unable to ignore bad articles? Hard pass on you bad idea.
Score: 12 Votes
nortonandreev
nortonandreev
36 minutes ago at 01:55 pm

was the only feature people wanted, apple love a delay
Well... it was the only new feature offered, tbh. Adding a globe view to Maps doesn't do much for me lmao.
Score: 3 Votes
nortonandreev
nortonandreev
38 minutes ago at 01:52 pm

will come with 12.1 and 15.1
Either that or next Spring... regardless, it's ridiculous.
Score: 2 Votes
Kylo83
Kylo83
37 minutes ago at 01:54 pm

Either that or next Spring... regardless, it's ridiculous.
was the only feature people wanted, apple love a delay
Score: 2 Votes
Realityck
Realityck
41 minutes ago at 01:50 pm
MacOS 12 beta 5 is also available to public Beta testers immediately this time. 3.08 GB download.
Score: 1 Votes
Kylo83
Kylo83
35 minutes ago at 01:55 pm

Well... it was the only new feature offered, tbh.
yeah lol so annoying
Score: 1 Votes
