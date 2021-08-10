2022 iPhones and Macs May Feature 3nm Chips

by

The 2022 iPhones and Macs may feature chips built on the 3nm process, as Apple's leading chip supplier, TSMC, is planning to begin mass production for 3nm chips destined for Apple in the second half of next year, according to a preview of an upcoming report by DigiTimes.

3nm apple silicon feature
The paywalled preview of the full report, which will be published tomorrow, reads:

TSMC is on track to move its 3nm process technology to volume production in the second half of 2022 for Apple's devices, either iPhones or Mac computers, according to industry sources.

Earlier in June, TSMC was reportedly beefing up capacity to begin production of 3nm chips, but DigiTimes at the time refrained from mentioning Apple as a potential initial beneficiary of the new process. Today's preview directly means that just two years after unveiling chips based on the 5nm process, Apple may plan to make a direct jump to 3nm as soon as next year.

Apple has already reportedly booked TSMC's entire production capacity for 4nm chips for Apple silicon Macs. That report, however, has no timeline as to when Macs with 4nm chips may debut.

The A14 Bionic chip, first introduced in an updated iPad Air and later put into the iPhone 12 series, is built on the 5nm process. Compared to earlier processes, the smaller architecture provides improved performance and increased energy efficiency. For this year's iPhone, Apple will use an enhanced version of the 5nm process.

The full report tomorrow is likely to offer more color surrounding Apple's plan to roll out chips built on the 3nm process. We'll be sure to let MacRumors' readers know if the new report shares anything of significance.

Tags: digitimes.com, 2022 iPhones

Top Rated Comments

Goldfrapp Avatar
Goldfrapp
42 minutes ago at 08:48 am
Basically speaking,

2022 iPhones and Macs will be better than 2021 iPhones and Macs
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving
31 minutes ago at 09:00 am

A lot of folks have been waiting for the 16". That should be their priority.
My 2017 15" is dieing. The Macbook Pro is so slow and laggy it's embarrassing :(
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving
36 minutes ago at 08:54 am
The future is looking bright globally.

Why are we skipping the year of 2021? Can we post more reports on what is expected this Fall?

When is the new MacBook Pro 16" being dropped to the public?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sunapple Avatar
sunapple
23 minutes ago at 09:08 am
So.. where does it end? 1nm? .5nm? It never ends?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Serban55 Avatar
Serban55
20 minutes ago at 09:11 am

So.. where does it end? 1nm? .5nm? It never ends?
I’m not sure will we ever have 1nm physical dimension transistor using current tech. 3nm manufacturer BS is already very problematic. At those levels (5nm and bellow) quantum effects are very problematic. There is a “way around” and is called GAA - gate all around. GAA will be first used by Samsung, then Intel while TSMC still stays on FinFET. Next step will be nano-sheet and nano-wire GAA transistors.

At physical 1nm are enormous problems. Si atoms are 0.2 - 0.3 nm in diameter what means whole transistor will be 3 - 4 atoms what’s impossible cause MOSFET consists of Drain, Source and channel between. So, each will be single atom.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bcomer Avatar
bcomer
7 minutes ago at 09:24 am
Phone rings, "This is Intel can we borrow a cup of technology?".
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
