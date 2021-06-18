Apple Supplier TSMC Readies 3nm Chip Production for Second Half of 2022

Apple supplier TSMC is preparing to produce 3nm chips in the second half of 2022, and in the coming months, the supplier will begin production of 4nm chips, according to a new report from DigiTimes.



Apple had previously booked the initial capacity of TSMC's 4nm chip production for future Macs and more recently ordered TSMC to begin production of the A15 chip for the upcoming iPhone 13, based on an enhanced 5nm process.

Today's report outlines a more long-term plan for TSMC, stating that the new 3nm chip process will offer 15% performance boost alongside 30% improved energy efficiency and will enter mass production late next year.



TSMC has claimed its N3 technology will be the world's most advanced technology when it begins volume production in the second half of 2022. Relying on the proven FinFET transistor architecture for the best performance, power efficiency, and cost effectiveness, N3 will offer up to 15% speed gain or consume up to 30% less power than N5, and provide up to 70% logic density gain.

While the report doesn't offer any detail of how the new 3nm chip can be implemented into Apple products, it's safe to assume its still years away. Apple's 14 chip, currently in the iPhone 12 series and iPad Air, is based on the 5nm process. The M1 Apple silicon also shares the same 5nm architecture.

The smaller process provides improved performance and energy efficiency and offer more freedom with product design, thanks to their smaller overall footprint.