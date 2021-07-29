Bang & Olufsen Announces First Noise-Canceling True Wireless Earbuds

Bang & Olufsen today announced Beoplay EQ, the Danish audio outfit's first true wireless headphones with adaptive active noise cancelation.



To achieve maximum noise cancelation, the buds use adaptive ANC that combines active noise cancellation with passive sealing. Six microphones allow for automatic adjustment of ANC levels and also make use of directional beamforming technology to improve call and speech quality.

The Beoplay EQ will retail for $399 (£349/€399), so they're $150 more expensive than Apple's AirPods Pro, but apart from the premium look, they do pack some solid features, including 20 hours' battery life when used in conjunction with the charging case, and 6.5 hours of playtime with ANC turned on (versus ‌AirPods Pro‌'s 4.5 hours). They also include a fast charge feature, so 20 minutes in the aluminum case gets you two hours of playtime.

The compact case supports both USB-C and Qi wireless charging, while the buds themselves are more reminiscent of Beats Studio Buds than AirPods, with a small profile and an ergonomic fit. They're IP54 dust and water resistant, and come with interchangeable ear tips in different sizes.



Wireless specs-wise, they support the aptX adaptive codec and the latest Bluetooth 5.2, and the set-up process is simplified on both Android and Apple devices thanks to the inclusion of Microsoft Swift Pair and Made for iPhone licenses.

Beoplay EQ come in Black Anthracite and Sand colors and will be available to purchase from August 19 via Bang & Olufsen's website and in Bang & Olufsen retail stores.