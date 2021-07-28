Apple Releases New macOS 12 Monterey Public Beta

by

Apple today seeded the third public beta of the macOS 12 Monterey beta to public beta testers, allowing non-developers to test the new macOS Monterey software ahead of its public release. The third beta comes two weeks after Apple released the second macOS Monterey public beta.

macos monterey tidbits feature copy
Public beta testers can download the macOS 12 Monterey update from the Software Update section of the System Preferences app after installing the proper profile from Apple's beta software website.

‌macOS Monterey‌ introduces quite a few major updates for the macOS operating system. Universal Control, for example, lets a single mouse, trackpad, and keyboard be used across multiple Mac or iPad devices, and it's now possible to AirPlay directly to a Mac from an iPhone, ‌iPad‌, or even another Mac.

Safari has an updated tab bar and support for Tab Groups to keep tons of tabs organized, and FaceTime now features support for spatial audio, Portrait Mode (M1 Macs only) and Voice Isolation for cutting out background noise. A SharePlay ‌FaceTime‌ feature lets Apple TV users watch TV, listen to music, and share their screens with one another.

Shared With You, another new feature, keeps track of the music, links, podcasts, news, and photos that people are sent in Messages, highlighting it in the relevant apps. Notes has a new Quick Note feature for jotting down thoughts, and the Shortcuts app is now available on the Mac.

A dedicated Focus mode helps people stay on task by cutting out background distractions based on what's going on, and there's an updated Maps app with a whole slew of new features. With Live Text, Macs can now detect text in photos or provide details on animals, art, landmarks, plants, and more in images. The new beta adds Live Text support for Intel Macs.

Mail Privacy Protection hides IP and prevents tracking through invisible pixels, and iCloud Private Relay keeps Safari browsing protected. There are many other new features in ‌‌macOS Monterey‌‌, with a complete overview available in our ‌macOS Monterey‌ roundup.

Related Roundup: macOS Monterey
Related Forum: macOS Monterey

Top Rated Comments

Realityck Avatar
Realityck
54 minutes ago at 10:21 am
Just saw the MacOS 12 beta 4 was available for PB testers.
[HEADING=2][SPOILER="macOS Monterey 12 Beta 4 Release Notes"][/SPOILER][/HEADING]
[SPOILER="macOS Monterey 12 Beta 4 Release Notes"]
[HEADING=2]App Store[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Resolved in macOS Monterey 12 beta 4[/HEADING]

* Purchases made using the Sandbox environment no longer return VerificationResult.unverified(_:). (79053760)
* Fixed an issue that prevented the system from automatically pushing subscription renewals to your app through the StoreKit 2 APIs in the App Store sandbox environment. (78463355)
* The Dismiss button now appears correctly in the refund request window when calling the type method beginRefundRequest(for:in:) or the instance method beginRefundRequest(in:) on a transaction. (78987211)
* restoreCompletedTransactions() ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/storekit/skpaymentqueue/1506123-restorecompletedtransactions') on SKPaymentQueue ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/storekit/skpaymentqueue') now functions in Xcode StoreKit Testing. (74015869)
* StoreKit configuration files are now detected in iMessage apps in Xcode StoreKit Testing. (76554158)

[HEADING=2]Authentication Services[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Resolved in macOS Monterey 12 beta 4[/HEADING]

* allowedCredentials ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/authenticationservices/asauthorizationsecuritykeypublickeycredentialassertionrequest/3751832-allowedcredentials') is now respected. (79221358)

[HEADING=2]Focus[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Known Issues[/HEADING]

* You’re unable to switch to a Focus other than Do Not Disturb using Siri. (78263540)
* The system won’t allow notifications to break through a Focus, even if “Allow time sensitive notifications” is selected. (80998661)

[HEADING=2]iCloud[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Resolved in macOS Monterey 12 beta 4[/HEADING]

* If network connectivity is interrupted, the system no longer displays an inaccurate alert that iCloud Private Relay is incompatible with the network. (79853379)

[HEADING=2]Language & Region[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Known Issues[/HEADING]

* Certain languages might display unlocalized text. (78476984)
* Certain languages might exhibit clipped or misaligned layout. (78477103)

[HEADING=2]Live Text[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]New Features in macOS Monterey 12 beta 4[/HEADING]

* Live Text now works across all Mac computers that support macOS Monterey.

[HEADING=2]Logging[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Resolved in macOS Monterey 12 beta 4[/HEADING]

* For every process crash, macOS no longer generates two crash logs. (76650102)

[HEADING=2]Mac Catalyst[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Known Issues[/HEADING]

* Setting the title color of a UIButton ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/uikit/uibutton') doesn’t work regardless of whether you use baseForegroundColor ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/uikit/uibutton/configuration/3750782-baseforegroundcolor') or titleColorForState: ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/uikit/uibutton/1624017-titlecolorforstate'). (76566253)
* System buttons have a black background color if no color is set. (76910619)
Workaround: Set a color, or if you want the system default color, request a button using the iOS 14 and Mac Catalyst 15 or earlier API: buttonWithType: ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/uikit/uibutton/1624028-buttonwithtype').

[HEADING=2]macOS Recovery[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Resolved in macOS Monterey 12 beta 4[/HEADING]

* You can now start up from macOS Recovery. (78334511)

[HEADING=3]Deprecations[/HEADING]

* MKPinAnnotationView ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/mapkit/mkpinannotationview') and MapPin ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/mapkit/mappin') are deprecated in this beta. (78536295)

[HEADING=2]Maps[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Known Issues[/HEADING]

* The Bay Bridge might scale incorrectly at high zoom levels. (79217316)
* Rounded building corners might disappear. (80468151)

[HEADING=3]Resolved in macOS Monterey 12 beta 4[/HEADING]

* Rivers no longer disappear at certain zoom levels. (79993916)

[HEADING=2]Messages[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Resolved in macOS Monterey 12 beta 4[/HEADING]

* Clicking the reply bubble in a Business Chat conversation now works as expected. (76702989)

[HEADING=2]Music[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Known Issues[/HEADING]

* You might be unable to play Lossless or Spatial Audio tracks via Siri. (78277808)

[HEADING=2]Networking[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Deprecations[/HEADING]

* Support for cleartext HTTP URL schemes for Proxy Automatic Configuration (PAC) is now deprecated. Use only HTTPS URL schemes for PAC. This affects all PAC configurations, including, but not limited to, configurations set via Settings, System Preferences, profiles, and URLSession APIs such as connectionProxyDictionary ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/foundation/urlsessionconfiguration/1411499-connectionproxydictionary') and CFNetworkExecuteProxyAutoConfigurationURL(_:_:_:_:) ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/cfnetwork/1426392-cfnetworkexecuteproxyautoconfigu'). If you configure a cleartext HTTP PAC URL, the system may upgrade it to HTTPS during PAC file loads. Web Proxy Auto-Discovery (WPAD) Protocol via DNS isn’t affected. Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP) Option 252 WPAD may attempt to upgrade cleartext HTTP URLs to HTTPS during PAC file loads. (61981845)

[HEADING=2]Python[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Deprecations[/HEADING]

* If an app uses Python 2.7, macOS now triggers an alert indicating that the developer must update the app to ensure it will work in future versions of macOS. (80221011)

[HEADING=2]RealityKit[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Known Issues[/HEADING]

* The StreamingInput init on PhotogrammetrySession ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/realitykit/photogrammetrysession') isn’t supported. (78838906)

[HEADING=2]Safari[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]New Features in macOS Monterey 12 beta 4[/HEADING]

* Compact tab layout is an option in Safari Tabs preferences. (80972789)

[HEADING=3]Known Issues[/HEADING]

* Animation glitches might occur when opening and closing the sidebar in Safari. (80441779)
* Safari toolbar vibrancy and background color might adversely affect the legibility of tab buttons in the tab bar. (80417925)

[HEADING=3]Resolved in macOS Monterey 12 beta 4[/HEADING]

* The Safari start page sync no longer requires devices that are on macOS Monterey 12 Beta 3 and iOS 15 Beta 3 or newer. (79385360)
* With Show Separate Tab Bar disabled, opening a new tab now shows a Start Page as expected. (80406212)
* With Use Separate Tab Bar enabled, the Reader Available button no longer appears too close to the edge of the Smart Search field. (80441578)

[HEADING=2]SharePlay[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Known Issues[/HEADING]

* Sessions with more than five participants might affect SharePlay performance. (79466576)
* Notifications you receive while sharing your display are visible to other SharePlay participants. (79455578)
Workaround: Enable Do Not Disturb during the SharePlay session.
* Recipients of screen sharing content might see unexpectedly small windows and limited zoom behavior. (78431516)

[HEADING=2]SwiftUI[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]New Features in macOS Monterey 12 beta 4[/HEADING]

* Added buttonBorderShape, which can be used to control the shape of bordered buttons. (79456465)
* New AttributedString ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/foundation/attributedstring') attributes underlineStyle ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/foundation/attributescopes/swiftuiattributes/3862794-underlinestyle') and strikethroughStyle ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/foundation/attributescopes/swiftuiattributes/3862793-strikethroughstyle')were added to AttributeScopes.SwiftUIAttributes ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/foundation/attributescopes/swiftuiattributes'). (78437803)

[HEADING=3]Known Issues[/HEADING]

* You can’t push to a third screen after popping from a third screen in the navigation stack. (79076444)
* Providing a binding to an OutlineGroup ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/SwiftUI/OutlineGroup') might require including wrappedValue ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/SwiftUI/Binding/wrappedValue') in the init(_:children:content:) ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/SwiftUI/OutlineGroup/init(_:children:content:)-2galq') key path parameter, and won’t back-deploy to earlier releases. (77890799)
* Focusing a view in a newly added List ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/SwiftUI/List') row using FocusState ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/SwiftUI/FocusState') requires deferring the focus state property update to the next time the main runloop runs. (78607356)


[HEADING=2][/HEADING]
[/SPOILER]
[HEADING=2][/HEADING]
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

iOS 14 on iPhone feature emergency

Apple Releases iOS and iPadOS 14.7.1 With Fix for Touch ID Apple Watch Bug

Monday July 26, 2021 9:48 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 14.7.1, minor bug fix updates that come just a week after the release of iOS 14.7, software that introduced new Apple Card features and support for the MagSafe Battery Pack. The iOS and iPadOS 14.7.1 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to...
Read Full Article91 comments
iPad mini pro feature 2

iPad Mini 6 to Feature 8.3-Inch Display With No Home Button and Narrower Bezels

Monday July 26, 2021 12:26 pm PDT by
The sixth-generation iPad mini that's in the works will have an 8.3-inch display, according to display analyst Ross Young. That will be larger than the current 7.9-inch display, with the larger size due to the removal of the Home button and a narrower bezel design. Rumors about the iPad mini 6 have been picking up in recent weeks ahead of its prospective launch this fall. Apple analyst...
Read Full Article108 comments
iphone 12 pro gold

Report: iPhone 14 Pro Models to Feature Tough Titanium Alloy Chassis

Monday July 26, 2021 1:12 am PDT by
Next year's "iPhone 14" series is expected to feature high-end models with a new titanium alloy chassis design, claims a new investors report by JP Morgan Chase. According to the report, the use of titanium alloy will be one of the biggest changes to the case design in the 2022 iPhone series, and Foxconn will be the exclusive manufacturer of the titanium frames for the high-end models....
Read Full Article100 comments
nothing ear 1 buds 1

Nothing 'Ear (1)' True Wireless Earbuds Launch to Take on AirPods Pro With ANC and Unusual Design for $99

Tuesday July 27, 2021 7:57 am PDT by
Nothing, a new brand from OnePlus founder Carl Pei, has today officially launched the "Ear (1)" true wireless earbuds after months of anticipation around the company's AirPods Pro rival. The Ear (1) features an in-ear design, Active Noise Cancelation, Bluetooth 5.2, IPX4 water resistance, and a charging case with Qi-compatible wireless charging and a USB-C port. Fast pairing is supported on...
Read Full Article118 comments
apple mac business page

Apple Shares 11 Reasons Why Business Users Should Choose Macs

Monday July 26, 2021 11:35 am PDT by
Apple today updated its Apple at Work website with a new section dedicated to the Mac, which offers up 11 reasons why "Mac means business." On the webpage, Apple highlights the M1 chip as the number one reason why business users should choose a Mac, offering up an M1 overview [PDF] that explains the benefits of the M1 chip. The information isn't new, but it does provide a look at all of...
Read Full Article118 comments
imac with accessories

Larger Redesigned High-End iMac Rumored to Launch Next Year

Monday July 26, 2021 3:45 am PDT by
Apple's larger redesigned iMac will arrive sometime in 2022 rather than later this year, according to the leaker known as "Dylandkt." On Twitter, Dylandkt claimed that Apple's "high end iMac" is not expected to release in the fourth quarter of 2021 alongside Apple's "M1X Macs" – a reference to Apple's redesigned MacBook Pro models – because "Apple simply does not want their devices to...
Read Full Article108 comments
General iOS 14

iOS 14.7.1 and macOS Big Sur 11.5.1 Patch Security Vulnerability That May Have Been Actively Exploited

Monday July 26, 2021 11:55 am PDT by
Apple today released unexpected iOS 14.7.1 and iPadOS 14.7.1 updates to the public, and according to a newly released support document, the software addresses a serious security vulnerability that may have been exploited in the wild. Apple says that an application may have been able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges due to a memory corruption issue. "Apple is aware of a report ...
Read Full Article56 comments
apple bitcoin hack

Is Apple Really Buying Bitcoin?

Monday July 26, 2021 3:07 am PDT by
A large number of websites and posts on social media are stoking rumors that Apple has purchased $2.5 billion worth of bitcoin in the company's first move into cryptocurrency, but is there any validity to the claims? Many people are citing the fact that Apple was looking for a Business Development Manager with experience in alternative payments, including cryptocurrency, earlier this year as ...
Read Full Article
tesla red orange bg feature

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Takes Shots at Apple During Earnings Call

Monday July 26, 2021 4:53 pm PDT by
During a Tesla earnings call that took place today, Tesla CEO Elon Musk spent time sniping at Apple, reports CNBC. Musk criticized Apple's "walled garden" and made comments on the company's cobalt use. In a discussion about plans to allow Tesla competitors to use the Tesla electric vehicle charger network, Musk said that Tesla does not want to create a walled garden to "bludgeon" Tesla...
Read Full Article356 comments
FaceID iMac REREREREMIX

Gurman: Face ID on the Mac Coming Within a 'Couple of Years'

Sunday July 25, 2021 7:09 am PDT by
Apple plans to bring Face ID to the Mac within the next "couple of years," respected Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman said today in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter. In the newsletter, Gurman says that he believes Apple's ultimate goal is to shift all of its products to Face ID, including the lower-end iPhones such as the iPhone SE and the iPad Air, which feature Touch ID....
Read Full Article227 comments