Everything New in iOS 15 Beta 4: Safari Tweaks, MagSafe Battery Pack Support, Notification Updates and More

by

Apple today released the fourth betas of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, introducing additional refinements to the new features that are coming in the software updates. In these betas, Apple has introduced changes for Safari, Notifications, Focus mode, and more.

iOS 15 General Feature Purple

Safari Updates

Apple is continuing to refine the design of Safari on the iPhone, and in ‌iOS 15‌, there are tweaks to improve usability.

ios 15 safari changes beta 4

Share Button

The dedicated Share button for sending an article to someone has been relocated to the tab bar again, replacing the prior info button.

Reload

There's once again a reload button available next to the domain name for quick access to reloading a page. Apple had removed this in a prior beta and made it a long press gesture. Reload can also be accessed through the Share button.

Show Bookmarks

When you long press on the URL bar, there's now an option to "Show Bookmarks," which makes it much easier to get to your bookmarks.

Reader Mode

When Reader Mode is available on a website, there's now a little icon that can be tapped to enter into it. Reader mode is also accessible through the Share interface.

iPadOS 15

Apple has also updated the design of Safari on the iPad, bringing it in line with the macOS Monterey Safari design. ‌macOS Monterey‌ on Safari now includes a separate tab bar option.

safari redesign ipados 15 beta 4

MagSafe Battery Pack Support

Support for the MagSafe Battery Pack has been added in ‌iOS 15‌ beta 4, so if you have one of the new accessories, it now shows up in the Battery widget and in the Settings app.

magsafe battery pack support ios 15

Lock Screen Camera Icon

Apple has very slightly tweaked the design of the Lock Screen Camera icon, removing the button on the left side and increasing the size of the flash and the lens ring. The Settings icon has also been updated.

ios 15 lock screen camera icon

Old icon on left, new icon on right

Shortcuts

Shortcuts has gained a "Return to Home Screen" action that can be used in automations.

Notifications

The Notifications icon in the Settings app has been updated with a new look.

ios 15 notification updates
Apple has also added a new toggle for disabling notifications when Screen Sharing or Screen Mirroring.

Share Focus Status

In the Messages app, you can tap on a contact's name and choose whether or not to share your Focus status with them.

messages share focus status ios 15

App Store Account Design

Apple is now using its new settings layout in for the App Store account section, with rounded edges and separate sections for each account option.

app store account design

Photos Memory Sharing

There's now a functional interface for sharing Memories in Photos, with an option to choose a song that's appropriate for sharing if an Apple Music song is not available to be shared for copyright reasons.

photos memories share interface

More Features

Know of a feature that we left out? Let us know in the comments.

Related Roundups: iOS 15, iPadOS 15
Related Forum: iOS 15

Top Rated Comments

Goldfrapp Avatar
Goldfrapp
28 minutes ago at 11:48 am
Hallelujah for the permanent refresh button in Safari ?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Knowlege Bomb Avatar
Knowlege Bomb
24 minutes ago at 11:51 am
It's crazy to me that they're modifying the lock screen camera quick access button rather than replacing it with something that isn't 100% redundant.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving
4 minutes ago at 12:12 pm
Love the new features. Attention to detail to the fullest.


MagSafe Battery Pack Support

Support for the MagSafe Battery Pack has been added in iOS 15 beta 4, so if you have one of the new accessories, it now shows up in the Battery widget and in the Settings app.


Does that mean it no longer has to be connected to the iPhone anymore for it to show up?

Attachment Image
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Pro Display XDR Yella

Apple Working on External Display With Built-In A13 Chip

Friday July 23, 2021 9:37 am PDT by
Apple is developing an external display that includes an A13 chip with Neural Engine, according to a new rumor from 9to5Mac. The A13 chip with Neural Engine would presumably serve as an eGPU, though details are light at this time. Having a CPU/GPU built into the external display could help Macs deliver high-resolution graphics without using all the resources of the computer's internal chip....
Read Full Article234 comments
iOS 14 on iPhone feature emergency

Apple Releases iOS and iPadOS 14.7.1 With Fix for Touch ID Apple Watch Bug

Monday July 26, 2021 9:48 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 14.7.1, minor bug fix updates that come just a week after the release of iOS 14.7, software that introduced new Apple Card features and support for the MagSafe Battery Pack. The iOS and iPadOS 14.7.1 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to...
Read Full Article87 comments
discount m1 macbook yellow

Deals: Shop Record Low Prices Across Apple's Full MacBook Pro and MacBook Air Lineup (Up to $499 Off)

Friday July 23, 2021 8:23 am PDT by
Apple's MacBook Pro and MacBook Air lineup is seeing all-time low discounts across the board today, including the 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro, 2020 13-inch MacBook Air, and 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. 13-Inch M1...
Read Full Article15 comments
iphone 12 pro gold

Report: iPhone 14 Pro Models to Feature Tough Titanium Alloy Chassis

Monday July 26, 2021 1:12 am PDT by
Next year's "iPhone 14" series is expected to feature high-end models with a new titanium alloy chassis design, claims a new investors report by JP Morgan Chase. According to the report, the use of titanium alloy will be one of the biggest changes to the case design in the 2022 iPhone series, and Foxconn will be the exclusive manufacturer of the titanium frames for the high-end models....
Read Full Article100 comments
FaceID iMac REREREREMIX

Gurman: Face ID on the Mac Coming Within a 'Couple of Years'

Sunday July 25, 2021 7:09 am PDT by
Apple plans to bring Face ID to the Mac within the next "couple of years," respected Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman said today in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter. In the newsletter, Gurman says that he believes Apple's ultimate goal is to shift all of its products to Face ID, including the lower-end iPhones such as the iPhone SE and the iPad Air, which feature Touch ID....
Read Full Article226 comments
airpods 3 gizmochina Feature

AirPods 3 Rumored to Launch Alongside iPhone 13 at Expected September Event

Friday July 23, 2021 12:54 am PDT by
The third-generation AirPods will likely launch at the same event revealing Apple's upcoming iPhone 13 lineup, according to a report from DigiTimes, which makes the claim citing sources familiar with the matter. The report as a whole echoes previous reporting that production of the third-generation AirPods will kickstart in August, meaning a launch shortly after can be easily expected. DigiTi...
Read Full Article19 comments
imac with accessories

Larger Redesigned High-End iMac Rumored to Launch Next Year

Monday July 26, 2021 3:45 am PDT by
Apple's larger redesigned iMac will arrive sometime in 2022 rather than later this year, according to the leaker known as "Dylandkt." On Twitter, Dylandkt claimed that Apple's "high end iMac" is not expected to release in the fourth quarter of 2021 alongside Apple's "M1X Macs" – a reference to Apple's redesigned MacBook Pro models – because "Apple simply does not want their devices to...
Read Full Article108 comments
apple bitcoin hack

Is Apple Really Buying Bitcoin?

Monday July 26, 2021 3:07 am PDT by
A large number of websites and posts on social media are stoking rumors that Apple has purchased $2.5 billion worth of bitcoin in the company's first move into cryptocurrency, but is there any validity to the claims? Many people are citing the fact that Apple was looking for a Business Development Manager with experience in alternative payments, including cryptocurrency, earlier this year as ...
Read Full Article
apple mac business page

Apple Shares 11 Reasons Why Business Users Should Choose Macs

Monday July 26, 2021 11:35 am PDT by
Apple today updated its Apple at Work website with a new section dedicated to the Mac, which offers up 11 reasons why "Mac means business." On the webpage, Apple highlights the M1 chip as the number one reason why business users should choose a Mac, offering up an M1 overview [PDF] that explains the benefits of the M1 chip. The information isn't new, but it does provide a look at all of...
Read Full Article110 comments
magsafe battery pack iphone 12 mini

Top Stories: Hands-On With MagSafe Battery Pack, iPhone 13 Always-On Display?

Saturday July 24, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
Apple's new MagSafe Battery Pack is now available, and we went hands-on this week for some early impressions of the new accessory to get more battery life out of Apple's iPhone 12 lineup. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. This week also saw a number of rumors about the upcoming redesigned MacBook Pro models, the iPhone 13 lineup, the next-generation iPad mini, a new...
Read Full Article44 comments