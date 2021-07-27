iPadOS 15 Gains macOS Monterey's Redesigned Safari Tab Interface

by

The fourth beta of iPadOS 15 that was released today introduces tweaks to Safari, with the Safari layout now mirroring the updated layout that was introduced in macOS Monterey Beta 3.

safari redesign ipados 15 beta 4

The new Safari design in iPadOS 15 beta 4

Prior to this beta, Safari on iPad was similar to Safari on iOS with no dedicated tab bar, but after the update, Apple has added a dedicated tab bar that's activated by default, which is the same layout that's now used in macOS Monterey.

ipados 15 safari design original

The original Safari design in ‌iPadOS 15‌ beta 3

While the separate tab bar is enabled automatically when updating, in the Safari section of Settings, there is an option to toggle on the original compact tab bar that merged everything together.

Apple in iOS and ‌iPadOS 15‌ introduced a compact and unified Safari design that did away with the dedicated URL and search interface, instead letting any individual tab be used for navigation input.

safari ipados 15 controls
This design has not been popular with users, which has led to Apple making some changes during the beta testing period. As of now, Safari on iPadOS mirrors Safari on ‌macOS Monterey‌, though additional design tweaks could come in the future.

Related Roundups: iOS 15, iPadOS 15
Related Forum: iOS 15

Top Rated Comments

frou Avatar
frou
1 hour ago at 11:01 am
Why do the bubbles have white padding below them? If they're not connected to the web content rectangle then it breaks the metaphor of what a tab is.



Attachment Image
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cmaier Avatar
cmaier
54 minutes ago at 11:21 am

I like the new design. People just want to complain about something.
I think people have been very specific about why the new design is worse in very real and quantifiable ways.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kuckuckstein Avatar
Kuckuckstein
1 hour ago at 11:15 am

It is an option in settings ?
It is interesting that - at least to me - the UX of the icons in the options page is better than the actual implementation. The blue bars clearly indicate what is selected. The actual implementation leaves me confused.

Attachment Image
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
podycust Avatar
podycust
1 hour ago at 10:52 am

I hope they keep the compact tab bar as an option in settings.
It is an option in settings ?

Attachment Image
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iterva Avatar
iterva
1 hour ago at 11:08 am

People still use Safari?
Yep. Any reason not to besides personal preference?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Shirasaki Avatar
Shirasaki
35 minutes ago at 11:41 am

People still use Safari?
It’s literally the only browser on iOS so no choice. Every other one is just a shell.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Pro Display XDR Yella

Apple Working on External Display With Built-In A13 Chip

Friday July 23, 2021 9:37 am PDT by
Apple is developing an external display that includes an A13 chip with Neural Engine, according to a new rumor from 9to5Mac. The A13 chip with Neural Engine would presumably serve as an eGPU, though details are light at this time. Having a CPU/GPU built into the external display could help Macs deliver high-resolution graphics without using all the resources of the computer's internal chip....
Read Full Article234 comments
iOS 14 on iPhone feature emergency

Apple Releases iOS and iPadOS 14.7.1 With Fix for Touch ID Apple Watch Bug

Monday July 26, 2021 9:48 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 14.7.1, minor bug fix updates that come just a week after the release of iOS 14.7, software that introduced new Apple Card features and support for the MagSafe Battery Pack. The iOS and iPadOS 14.7.1 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to...
Read Full Article87 comments
discount m1 macbook yellow

Deals: Shop Record Low Prices Across Apple's Full MacBook Pro and MacBook Air Lineup (Up to $499 Off)

Friday July 23, 2021 8:23 am PDT by
Apple's MacBook Pro and MacBook Air lineup is seeing all-time low discounts across the board today, including the 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro, 2020 13-inch MacBook Air, and 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. 13-Inch M1...
Read Full Article15 comments
iphone 12 pro gold

Report: iPhone 14 Pro Models to Feature Tough Titanium Alloy Chassis

Monday July 26, 2021 1:12 am PDT by
Next year's "iPhone 14" series is expected to feature high-end models with a new titanium alloy chassis design, claims a new investors report by JP Morgan Chase. According to the report, the use of titanium alloy will be one of the biggest changes to the case design in the 2022 iPhone series, and Foxconn will be the exclusive manufacturer of the titanium frames for the high-end models....
Read Full Article100 comments
FaceID iMac REREREREMIX

Gurman: Face ID on the Mac Coming Within a 'Couple of Years'

Sunday July 25, 2021 7:09 am PDT by
Apple plans to bring Face ID to the Mac within the next "couple of years," respected Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman said today in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter. In the newsletter, Gurman says that he believes Apple's ultimate goal is to shift all of its products to Face ID, including the lower-end iPhones such as the iPhone SE and the iPad Air, which feature Touch ID....
Read Full Article226 comments
airpods 3 gizmochina Feature

AirPods 3 Rumored to Launch Alongside iPhone 13 at Expected September Event

Friday July 23, 2021 12:54 am PDT by
The third-generation AirPods will likely launch at the same event revealing Apple's upcoming iPhone 13 lineup, according to a report from DigiTimes, which makes the claim citing sources familiar with the matter. The report as a whole echoes previous reporting that production of the third-generation AirPods will kickstart in August, meaning a launch shortly after can be easily expected. DigiTi...
Read Full Article19 comments
imac with accessories

Larger Redesigned High-End iMac Rumored to Launch Next Year

Monday July 26, 2021 3:45 am PDT by
Apple's larger redesigned iMac will arrive sometime in 2022 rather than later this year, according to the leaker known as "Dylandkt." On Twitter, Dylandkt claimed that Apple's "high end iMac" is not expected to release in the fourth quarter of 2021 alongside Apple's "M1X Macs" – a reference to Apple's redesigned MacBook Pro models – because "Apple simply does not want their devices to...
Read Full Article108 comments
apple bitcoin hack

Is Apple Really Buying Bitcoin?

Monday July 26, 2021 3:07 am PDT by
A large number of websites and posts on social media are stoking rumors that Apple has purchased $2.5 billion worth of bitcoin in the company's first move into cryptocurrency, but is there any validity to the claims? Many people are citing the fact that Apple was looking for a Business Development Manager with experience in alternative payments, including cryptocurrency, earlier this year as ...
Read Full Article
apple mac business page

Apple Shares 11 Reasons Why Business Users Should Choose Macs

Monday July 26, 2021 11:35 am PDT by
Apple today updated its Apple at Work website with a new section dedicated to the Mac, which offers up 11 reasons why "Mac means business." On the webpage, Apple highlights the M1 chip as the number one reason why business users should choose a Mac, offering up an M1 overview [PDF] that explains the benefits of the M1 chip. The information isn't new, but it does provide a look at all of...
Read Full Article110 comments
magsafe battery pack iphone 12 mini

Top Stories: Hands-On With MagSafe Battery Pack, iPhone 13 Always-On Display?

Saturday July 24, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
Apple's new MagSafe Battery Pack is now available, and we went hands-on this week for some early impressions of the new accessory to get more battery life out of Apple's iPhone 12 lineup. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. This week also saw a number of rumors about the upcoming redesigned MacBook Pro models, the iPhone 13 lineup, the next-generation iPad mini, a new...
Read Full Article44 comments