Tesla CEO Elon Musk Takes Shots at Apple During Earnings Call

by

During a Tesla earnings call that took place today, Tesla CEO Elon Musk spent time sniping at Apple, reports CNBC. Musk criticized Apple's "walled garden" and made comments on the company's cobalt use.

tesla red orange bg feature
In a discussion about plans to allow Tesla competitors to use the Tesla electric vehicle charger network, Musk said that Tesla does not want to create a walled garden to "bludgeon" Tesla competitors, alluding to Apple's App Store practices.

"I think we do want to emphasize that our goal is to support the advent of sustainable energy," Musk said in response to a question about letting competitors use its charger network. "It is not to create a walled garden and use that to bludgeon our competitors which is used by some companies."

Musk then faked a cough and said, "Apple."

Apple's iOS platform is often referenced using the term "walled garden" because it is a closed platform that Apple has full control over. Apple dictates what software can be installed on the iPhone and requires companies to use its ‌App Store‌.

In a discussion about Tesla's batteries, Musk again referenced Apple without being prompted to do so. Musk said that people mistakenly believe that Tesla uses a lot of cobalt, which is required for the lithium-ion battery cells used in electronic devices, but it's Apple that uses the most cobalt.

"Apple uses I think almost 100% cobalt in their batteries and cell phones and laptops, but Tesla uses no cobalt in the iron-phosphate packs, and almost none in the nickel-based chemistries," Musk said. "On a weighted-average basis we might use 2% cobalt compared to say, Apple's 100% cobalt. Anyway, so it's just really not a factor."

Apple does indeed use cobalt, which has in the past been linked to human rights abuses. Apple does, however, maintain a list of all of its cobalt smelters and refiners, and audits them regularly. In 2020, all of its cobalt suppliers were audited.

Apple and Tesla have had minor disputes in the past, stealing employees from one another as Apple pushes into the electric vehicle market. Back in 2015, Musk famously called Apple the "Tesla Graveyard." "If you don't make it at Tesla, you go work at Apple," he said.

More recently, Musk claimed that he had attempted to speak with Apple about a possible acquisition of Tesla at one point in Tesla's early days, but Apple CEO Tim Cook refused to meet with him.

Tags: Tesla, Elon Musk

Top Rated Comments

oghowie Avatar
oghowie
1 hour ago at 04:57 pm
I'd probably have a Tesla if they had CarPlay on it. Open that platform Elon.
Score: 16 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kstotlani Avatar
kstotlani
54 minutes ago at 05:06 pm

Wall garden you say? So is he saying that Tesla will let me plug my Chevy Bolt in at a Tesla Supercharger?
Yes indeed. At least that is the plan.

https://www.motortrend.com/news/tesla-opening-superchargers-to-other-evs/
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
icanhazmac Avatar
icanhazmac
1 hour ago at 05:01 pm
Something about stones and glass houses......
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iapplelove Avatar
iapplelove
54 minutes ago at 05:07 pm

Listening to Musk is mostly a waste of time..

If he's not pumping up dog and bit coins, he's usually promising things he can't deliver.
Do you realize just how much he has accomplished?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Brandon42 Avatar
Brandon42
1 hour ago at 04:58 pm
Wall garden you say? So is he saying that Tesla will let me plug my Chevy Bolt in at a Tesla Supercharger?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
huge_apple_fangirl Avatar
huge_apple_fangirl
49 minutes ago at 05:11 pm
Tesla opening the SuperCharger network is not about being an open platform, it’s about Tesla realizing it makes no economic sense for them to have to build out an entire network for their own cars in addition to the network the industry is building. Plus with the EV charger money in the infrastructure bill, Tesla may be looking to get a piece of that pie. Also, I suspect that the open charging network will come with some significant strings attached that limit its functionality, just like Tesla’s promise that everyone can use its patents.

Oh, and if Apple ever builds an EV, I’m sure it will use an industry standard charger.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

phil schiller lamborghini interview

Phil Schiller Reflects on iPod, Timeless Design, Electric Cars, and More in Interview With Lamborghini

Monday July 26, 2021 6:20 am PDT by
Lamborghini is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Countach sports car with a new video series involving inspirational personalities, and the latest videos shared today feature Apple's former marketing chief Phil Schiller. Schiller, who is now an Apple Fellow, said innovative products that stand the test of time have both great design and solve a problem. "At Apple, we like to exist...
Read Full Article52 comments
app store blue banner

EU Competition Chief Tells Apple Not to Use Privacy as a Shield Against Competition

Friday July 2, 2021 10:13 am PDT by
In ongoing antitrust discussions about App Store competition, Apple has maintained that allowing users to install apps outside of the App Store would have dire privacy consequences, but European Union digital competition chief Margrethe Vestager said today that Apple must not use privacy excuses to limit competition. In an interview with Reuters, Vestager said that privacy and security are...
Read Full Article404 comments
Apple car wheel icon feature triad

Apple Reportedly Aiming to Manufacture Apple Car Batteries in the United States

Monday July 12, 2021 10:25 pm PDT by
Apple aims to manufacture the batteries that will be used in its autonomous vehicle in the United States, rather than sourcing them from suppliers in other countries, according to a new report from DigiTimes. From the report: Apple, which reportedly is mulling manufacture batteries for Apple Car in the US, may work with Taiwanese makers rather than Chinese ones, according to industry...
Read Full Article70 comments
sun valley tim cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook Reportedly Attending Sun Valley Conference Known as 'Summer Camp for Billionaires'

Tuesday July 6, 2021 6:30 am PDT by
Apple CEO Tim Cook is attending the Sun Valley Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho this week alongside many high-profile guests, including Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, according to NPR. Described as a "summer camp for billionaires," the annual media conference is hosted by private investment firm Allen & Company and allows media and tech moguls to negotiate deals in between leisure activities such...
Read Full Article68 comments
app store blue banner uk fixed

Apple Could Be Forced to Follow New Digital Competition Rules or Face Fines, Under UK Proposal

Tuesday July 20, 2021 1:25 am PDT by
The U.K. government is today unveiling its plan to regulate tech giants, such as Apple, to ensure that the U.K's digital market, which includes platforms such as the App Store, is open for competition, and not dominated by any particular company. In April, the U.K. created the DMU or Digital Markets Unit under the Competition and Markets Authority. With newly given powers, that new unit will ...
Read Full Article161 comments
Tim Cook Beijing Didi Chuxing

China Tells Apple to Remove Ride-Hailing App Didi Chuxing From App Store for Data Violations

Monday July 5, 2021 3:45 am PDT by
Apple has been informed by China's cyberspace regulator that it must remove the Didi Chuxing ride hailing app from the Chinese App Store following concerns about the Uber rival's possible misuse of personal data. Apple CEO Tim Cook with Didi Chuxing president Jean Liu in 2016 The app in question is owned by Didi Global, which Apple has $1 billion invested in. Bloomberg reports that the ban...
Read Full Article98 comments
maxresdefault

Apple CEO Tim Cook: Sideloading Apps Would 'Destroy the Security' of the iPhone

Wednesday June 16, 2021 10:49 am PDT by
Apple CEO Tim Cook this morning participated in a virtual interview at the VivaTech conference, which is described as Europe's biggest startup and tech event. Cook was interviewed by Guillaume Lacroix, CEO and founder of Brut, a media company that creates short-form video content. Much of the discussion centered on privacy, as it often does in interviews that Cook participates in. He...
Read Full Article353 comments
tim cook toronto star

Tim Cook's Compensation Was Comparatively Modest Among Highest-Paid CEOs of 2020

Tuesday June 1, 2021 5:39 am PDT by
Apple CEO Tim Cook's 14 million dollar pay in 2020 was relatively modest, compared to other S&P 500 CEOs, according to the Wall Street Journal. In its annual ranking of CEO pay and compensation, the Wall Street Journal revealed that Tim Cook earned $14,769,259 last year, which is only slightly more than the median $13.4 million pay across the Standard and Poor's 500 (S&P 500) index. The Wall ...
Read Full Article170 comments
app store safe secure

Study Finds Up to 2% of Top 1,000 Paid Apps on App Store Were Scams

Monday June 7, 2021 6:33 am PDT by
Apple has used its app review process as a bulwark in recent legal assaults on its App Store policy, and put particular emphasis on the security benefits for iOS users when buying apps. However, an investigation has found that almost 2% of the top 1,000 highest grossing apps on a given day were some sort of scam. According to The Washington Post, which conducted the investigation, scam apps...
Read Full Article98 comments
apple park drone june 2018 2

Apple Still Planning Return to In-Person Work in September, Despite Employee Complaints

Wednesday June 30, 2021 1:53 am PDT by
Apple is not backing down on its plan to return to three days of in-person work a week starting in September, despite employees complaining about the new change. Earlier this month, Apple CEO Tim Cook penned an internal letter to employees outlining the company's plan to return to in-person work three days a week in September. Apple, due to the global health crisis, has largely been working...
Read Full Article283 comments