Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Hires Former Tesla Engineering VP With Expertise in Car Interiors
MacManus joined Tesla at 2015 and has also worked at Jaguar Land Rover, Bentley Motors, and Aston Martin. According to his LinkedIn profile, MacManus is now a "Senior Director" at Apple, with no additional information provided.
While his interior design skills are applicable to Apple's car team, Bloomberg believes he could also be working on other projects at Apple, beyond the development of a car. Apple is widely believed to be working on a self-driving electric vehicle project, though given the myriad rumors about it over the years, it continues to be unclear what Apple's ultimate goal is.
For some time, rumors suggested Apple had shelved plans for a physical car and was instead focusing on software, but last year, there were again hints that Apple is planning on designing its own vehicle, which Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said could launch in 2023 to 2025.
Apple and Tesla regularly hire each other's employees, and have been embroiled in hiring wars for years now. Apple in the last year has hired former Tesla drive systems vice president Michael Schwekutsch and former Tesla chief vehicle engineer Doug Field.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
It's a goose?Apparently Bloomberg thinks so; I mean, what else would the interior/exterior vehicle vp of engineering—whose previous positions were at Jaguar Land Rover, Bentley Motors, and Aston Martin—be working on? He’s obviously designing the interior/exterior of the new MBP keyboard.
Tesla’s are junk. Reach higher than Tesla, AppleThough sometimes dinged for fit/finish, they’re hardly junk.
While his interior design skills are applicable to Apple's car team, Bloomberg believes he could also be working on other projects at Apple, beyond the development of a car.Oh, come on.
If it looks like a duck, walks like a duck...
Teslas aren't attractive vehicles.Yes they are
[ Read All Comments ]