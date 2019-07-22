New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Apple Hires Former Tesla Engineering VP With Expertise in Car Interiors

Monday July 22, 2019 1:03 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple recently hired Steve MacManus, a former Tesla executive in charge of engineering for car exteriors and interiors, reports Bloomberg.

MacManus joined Tesla at 2015 and has also worked at Jaguar Land Rover, Bentley Motors, and Aston Martin. According to his LinkedIn profile, MacManus is now a "Senior Director" at Apple, with no additional information provided.


While his interior design skills are applicable to Apple's car team, Bloomberg believes he could also be working on other projects at Apple, beyond the development of a car. Apple is widely believed to be working on a self-driving electric vehicle project, though given the myriad rumors about it over the years, it continues to be unclear what Apple's ultimate goal is.

For some time, rumors suggested Apple had shelved plans for a physical car and was instead focusing on software, but last year, there were again hints that Apple is planning on designing its own vehicle, which Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said could launch in 2023 to 2025.

Apple and Tesla regularly hire each other's employees, and have been embroiled in hiring wars for years now. Apple in the last year has hired former Tesla drive systems vice president Michael Schwekutsch and former Tesla chief vehicle engineer Doug Field.

Related Roundup: Apple Car
[ 22 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
DrJohnnyN
25 minutes ago at 01:05 pm
Teslas aren't attractive vehicles.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
seatton
25 minutes ago at 01:05 pm
I cannot wait to see the price of Apple Car Pro. I am sure even if I started saving now I would not be able to afford it.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
PickUrPoison
13 minutes ago at 01:17 pm

It's a goose?

Apparently Bloomberg thinks so; I mean, what else would the interior/exterior vehicle vp of engineering—whose previous positions were at Jaguar Land Rover, Bentley Motors, and Aston Martin—be working on? He’s obviously designing the interior/exterior of the new MBP keyboard.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
PickUrPoison
9 minutes ago at 01:21 pm

Tesla’s are junk. Reach higher than Tesla, Apple

Though sometimes dinged for fit/finish, they’re hardly junk.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
SDJim
23 minutes ago at 01:07 pm
Hurry up and announce a joint venture already, sheesh! :rolleyes:
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
jonblatho
24 minutes ago at 01:07 pm

While his interior design skills are applicable to Apple's car team, Bloomberg believes he could also be working on other projects at Apple, beyond the development of a car.

Oh, come on.

If it looks like a duck, walks like a duck...
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
cmaier
22 minutes ago at 01:08 pm

Teslas aren't attractive vehicles.

Yes they are
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]