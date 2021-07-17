Top Stories: Apple Debuts MagSafe Battery Pack, iOS 15 Beta 3, and More

Apple this week surprised us with the debut of a new $99 MagSafe Battery Pack for the iPhone 12 lineup, taking the place of the full battery cases Apple has traditionally launched for its iPhones.



Other news and rumors this week included the release of the third betas of iOS 15 and Apple's other upcoming operating systems, our best look yet at the iPhone 13 in the form of some dummy units we were able to get our hands on, and a rumored webcam upgrade for the upcoming redesigned MacBook Pro models. Read on for details on these stories and more!



Apple Launches $99 MagSafe Battery Pack

This week saw Apple release a new MagSafe Battery Pack that magnetically attaches to the back of the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, providing additional hours of battery life on the go. Here's everything you need to know about the MagSafe Battery Pack, including a reverse wireless charging feature.



Apple has also made the AirTag Leather Loop and AirTag Leather Key Ring available in additional colors.



Here's What the iPhone 13 Lineup Will Look Like

We're likely about two months away from Apple unveiling its rumored iPhone 13 lineup with several new features, including a smaller notch, a smoother 120Hz display on Pro models, camera upgrades, and potentially even a new Matte Black color option.



MacRumors obtained iPhone 13 dummy models and shared them in a hands-on video this week, providing a closer look at their expected design and features.



New 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro Rumored to Feature Upgraded 1080p Webcam

It's been a long time coming, but rumor has it that upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will feature an improved 1080p webcam.



The new MacBook Pro models would be following in the footsteps of the latest iMac models, which are also equipped with a 1080p webcam for crisper video quality in this Zoom and FaceTime era. MacBook Pro models are currently equipped with a 720p webcam.



Everything New in iOS 15 Beta 3

The third betas of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 are now available for developers, and there are several changes, including a relocated Safari address bar and other design tweaks to the mobile web browser.



The third beta of macOS Monterey is also out and it likewise features a redesigned Safari tab interface following complaints.

The latest watchOS 8 beta lets users install software updates with less than 500MB of available storage, a change that is likely aimed at the Apple Watch Series 3, as the GPS-only version has only 8GB of internal storage.



You'll Soon Be Able to Stream Windows on a Mac or iPad

Microsoft this week announced Windows 365, a new cloud service that will allow Windows to be streamed to virtually any device, including a Mac or iPad, complete with apps, data, and settings.



While the browser-based service will be limited to businesses when it launches in early August, it is conceivable that the feature will become available for consumers at some point in the future.



'Apple Pay Later' Feature in the Works

Apple is reportedly working on a new service that will let users make purchases with Apple Pay and pay in monthly installments over time, similar to "buy now, pay later" options offered by the likes of PayPal and Affirm. The feature is supposedly dubbed "Apple Pay Later" internally at Apple.



The feature could be similar to Apple Card Monthly Installments, except with no Apple Card required, making monthly installments available to a much wider group of iPhone users.



