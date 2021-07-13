Apple Debuts AirTag Leather Loop and Key Ring in New Colors

Alongside introducing the new MagSafe Battery Pack, Apple today also debuted new AirTag Leather Loop and AirTag Key Ring accessories in updated colors.



The AirTag Leather Loop, which is priced at $39, now comes in Baltic Blue, California Poppy, and Forest Green. Prior to now, the Leather Loop for AirTags was limited to Red and Saddle Brown.



The AirTag Leather Key Ring, priced at $35, is available in California Poppy and Forest Green, in addition to the original colors of Baltic Blue, Red, and Saddle Brown.

Interestingly, Apple showed off the California Poppy Key Ring color when the ‌AirTags‌ launched, but did not make the color option available to purchase until today.

AirTag Leather Key Rings and Leather Loops purchased today will start arriving to customers later this week.