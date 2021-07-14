Everything New in iOS 15 Beta 3: New Safari Search, Address Bar Relocation and Reload

by

Apple today released the third betas of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, and the company is continuing to refine the suite of new features that are coming in the update. There have been multiple complaints about Safari on iOS, so in the third beta, Apple has introduced some refinements.

iOS 15 General Feature Yellow
This article covers everything that's new in the third beta of ‌iOS 15‌.

Safari Search

When you tap into a URL bar on a Safari tab, the interface for entering another URL or a search term has been relocated to above the keyboard. Previously, it was located at the top of the start page. The search interface has also been streamlined.

safari search interface

Safari Reload

There's now an option to long press on a floating tab bar to initiate a reload, which is an alternative to using the built-in menu option.

safari reload
When you reload a tab in Safari, the tab gets a permanent reload icon that can then be tapped to refresh again. The reload icon is only available in portrait mode on iPhone, but it shows up in both portrait and landscape mode on iPad. Making the button appear requires an initial reload, something that Apple may streamline in the future.

safari reload ios 15

App Store Splash Screen

There is a new App Store splash screen that highlights new features available in the ‌App Store‌ in ‌iOS 15‌ such as in-app events in apps and games, the ‌App Store‌ widget, and Safari Extensions on iOS.

app store splash screen

Focus Updates

In the Focus interface in the Settings app, Apple has removed the Focus Status and Phone Calls options from the main interface, relocating them into each Focus section.

ios 15 focus mode

Apple Music Widget

The Apple Music widget now changes color and art based on the individual song that's playing rather than using album art. It's also more clear when a song is playing and when it's paused thanks to a new "Paused" label.

apple music widget ios 15

Resetting iPhone

In the Settings app under General, the "Reset" button for the ‌iPhone‌ is now "Transfer or Reset ‌iPhone‌." In this interface, the "Prepare for New ‌iPhone‌" option is front and center. Prepare for New ‌iPhone‌ was an option in the prior beta, but Apple is now assuming that most people want to use this section to set up a transfer to a new ‌iPhone‌. All of the reset options for Network Settings, Keyboard Dictionary, Home Screen Layout and more are still there, but are now housed under the "Reset" button.

ios 15 prepare for new iphone

Shortcuts

There are actions for Background Sounds in the Shortcuts app to set a sound track, adjust volume, tweak volume when media is playing, and more.

Know of a feature that we left out? Let us know in the comments.

Related Roundups: iOS 15, iPadOS 15
Related Forum: iOS 15

Top Rated Comments

LeadingHeat Avatar
LeadingHeat
1 hour ago at 11:43 am
While I’m sure they went through countless hours testing the UI/UX, having the url bar in the middle (top of keyboard) like that just seems so clunky. Plus how huge it is vs the size now. I’m sure it’ll be a transition at first, and I’ll get used to it. But I wonder why the change when macOS Safari is still at the top of the page.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Tagbert Avatar
Tagbert
1 hour ago at 11:34 am

Missing the days when iOS updates were exciting. Love Apple but this is worse than meh. Long list of user requested features still ignored.
I'm glad that they seem to be focusing on stability for this release based on the early beta reports that I've heard. We don't need big changes each year. refinement is a feature too
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jclardy Avatar
jclardy
1 hour ago at 11:42 am
Looks like the Safari team is in a bit of a scramble to recover the new UX, based on the clear button not being properly positioned in the new search bar...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
megastuff999 Avatar
megastuff999
53 minutes ago at 11:53 am

While I’m sure they went through countless hours testing the UI/UX, having the url bar in the middle (top of keyboard) like that just seems so clunky. Plus how huge it is vs the size now. I’m sure it’ll be a transition at first, and I’ll get used to it. But I wonder why the change when macOS Safari is still at the top of the page.
I agree. The floating url bar gains nothing and screws up a vast swathe of the internet. So many sites/apps use a fixed footer and this makes them orphaned in the middle of the screen. Feels like change for changes sake.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ghanwani Avatar
ghanwani
39 minutes ago at 12:07 pm

When you tap into a URL bar on a Safari tab, the interface for entering another URL or a search term has been relocated to above the keyboard. Previously, it was located at the top of the start page.
This opens up the possibility of building a footlong iPhone without requiring the user to jog their focus.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Goldfrapp Avatar
Goldfrapp
1 hour ago at 11:28 am
Love the beta 3 Safari

Also, switching between Private and Standard tabs is now slightly easier and faster.

Another minor but significant change: now you can long-press on both expanded and collapsed toolbars to access the reload option, which makes refreshing pages a two-tap affair instead of three.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

iphone 13 dummy model lineup

Here's What the iPhone 13 Lineup Will Look Like

Monday July 12, 2021 10:54 am PDT by
Apple's 2021 iPhone models aren't expected to launch until September, but thanks to rumors, CAD drawings, and renderings, we already know what to expect. Dummy models are now circulating, and we got our hands on a set to give MacRumors readers an overview of the leaks that we've been seeing for months now. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. We have dummy models of...
Read Full Article143 comments
macbook pro facetime camera 2

Upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro Rumored to Feature Upgraded 1080p Webcam

Sunday July 11, 2021 4:53 am PDT by
The upcoming redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro will feature an upgraded 1080p webcam, compared to the current 720p "FaceTime HD" camera in Apple's latest MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, according to a leaker who goes by the name "Dylandkt." In a tweet, the leaker says that the upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros will be receiving "an updated, improved 1080p webcam" alongside the "...
Read Full Article212 comments
magsafe battery pack

Apple Launches $99 MagSafe Battery Pack

Tuesday July 13, 2021 9:44 am PDT by
Apple today introduced a new MagSafe Battery Pack to its website, which is designed to work with the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The MagSafe Battery Pack attaches magnetically to the back of one of the iPhone 12 models, with the magnets keeping it aligned to your iPhone. The MagSafe Battery Pack is available in a white color, and it appears to be covered...
Read Full Article249 comments
Top Stories 66 Feature

Top Stories: iPhone 13 and 14, iPad Pro, and MacBook Pro Rumors

Saturday July 10, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
The mid-year rumor season is in full swing, with this week seeing a host of reports about not only the upcoming iPhone 13 but also next year's "iPhone 14," as well as the 2022 iPad Pro lineup and the upcoming redesigned MacBook Pro. There's also some controversy over a Facebook-commissioned study showing that preinstalled apps from Apple and Google dominate usage on their respective...
Read Full Article23 comments
2020 iMac Mockup Feature 27 inch text 1

Gurman: Larger Apple Silicon iMac 'En Route,' May Feature More Powerful 'M2X' Chip

Monday July 12, 2021 2:24 am PDT by
A larger redesigned, Apple silicon-powered iMac to replace the current 27-inch Intel model is still "en route," according to Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. Writing in the latest instalment of his Power On newsletter, Gurman says the fact that Apple recently increased the screen size for the smaller iMac from 21.5 to 24 inches suggests to him that the 27-inch model could see an equivalent...
Read Full Article140 comments
Flat 2021 MacBook Pro Mockup Feature 1

Apple Expecting High Demand for Upcoming MacBook Pros, Enlists Extra Mini-LED Display Supplier

Tuesday July 13, 2021 1:06 am PDT by
Apple is seemingly preparing for high demand for its upcoming redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, and, as a result, has reportedly enlisted a second supplier for its mini-LED displays ahead of their launch. According to DigiTimes, Apple has added Luxshare Precision Industry as the second supplier for surface mounting technology (SMT) for mini-LED displays. Apple had previously only...
Read Full Article97 comments
regent street apple

Apple Threatens to Leave UK Market Due to $7 Billion Patent Dispute

Monday July 12, 2021 5:22 am PDT by
Lawyers representing Apple have suggested that the company could exit the UK market if the terms of an ongoing patent dispute are "commercially unacceptable" (via This is Money). UK patent holder Optis Cellular Technology is suing Apple for patent infringement after it refused to pay license fees worth around $7 billion for using "standardized" smartphone technology in its devices. Last...
Read Full Article182 comments
iphone 12 pro lidar scanner video

Leaker: LiDAR Scanner to Remain Exclusive to iPhone 13 'Pro' Models This Year

Monday July 12, 2021 4:17 am PDT by
Apple looks increasingly unlikely to expand its LiDAR Scanner to the entire iPhone 13 lineup this year, despite some rumors to the contrary. The LiDAR Scanner is a small sensor that uses 3D sensing to measure the distance to surrounding objects up to five meters away. This technology allows for enhanced augmented reality experiences and other unique capabilities, such as the ability to measur...
Read Full Article41 comments
ATT new 2016 logo featured

AT&T Ends Data Throttling for Unlimited Elite Customers, Adds 40GB Hotspot Data and 4K HBO Max

Monday July 12, 2021 3:58 pm PDT by
AT&T today announced new features that will be provided to its Unlimited Elite customers, which is its highest-tier and most expensive data plan at $85 per month. Starting this week, Unlimited Elite customers will have access to unlimited data that is not slowed down at peak times after hitting a specific data cap. AT&T says that all Unlimited Elite customers can continue to access...
Read Full Article147 comments
magsafe battery pack 2

Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack Unlocks Long Rumored Reverse Charging Feature

Tuesday July 13, 2021 2:12 pm PDT by
Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack designed for the iPhone 12 models has a unique feature that's long been rumored but never introduced in an Apple product -- reverse wireless charging. When attached to an iPhone that's charging via Lightning, the iPhone can deliver power to the MagSafe Battery Pack, which is the first instance of an iPhone being able to route power to an accessory device....
Read Full Article73 comments