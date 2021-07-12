Here's What the iPhone 13 Lineup Will Look Like

by

Apple's 2021 iPhone models aren't expected to launch until September, but thanks to rumors, CAD drawings, and renderings, we already know what to expect. Dummy models are now circulating, and we got our hands on a set to give MacRumors readers an overview of the leaks that we've been seeing for months now.


Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

We have dummy models of the iPhone 13, ‌iPhone 13‌ mini, ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro, and ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro Max, and mockups like these are often created for case manufacturers. There's a lot of money in being first to release a case for a new device, with dummy models created based on specifications and details that leak from Apple's manufacturing partners.

iphone 13 dummy model lineup
In our experience, dummy models are most often accurate and are generally reliable representations of new devices that Apple plans to release. These dummy models in particular appear to line up with many of the rumors that we've heard about the new iPhones. That said, there's always a possibility that some of these design tweaks and changes could be off.

We're not expecting any major design changes this year, and the dummy models look similar to the iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max, coming in the same sizes. We may see some very small differences in thickness in some of the models, but for the most part, the ‌iPhone 13‌ lineup will look a lot like the ‌iPhone 12‌ lineup.

iphone 12 pro iphone 13 pro

iPhone 12 Pro vs. ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro

Apple is rumored to be cutting down on the size of the notch in the ‌iPhone 13‌ lineup and there are changes that are noticeable on the dummy model. The microphone has been relocated to the top bezel of the device, which is perhaps the design change that will allow for a slimmed down front-facing camera module. The dummy models are designed for case makers and don't have an accurate display setup that demonstrates notch size, so we have to rely on rumors for that.

The general body design may be the same, but there are notable changes to some of the camera designs. Apple is introducing some new camera features, such as Sensor-Shift Stabilization across the ‌iPhone 13‌ lineup as well as improvements for the ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro, so the rear camera setups of these dummy models are not identical to the ‌iPhone 12‌ lineup.

iphone 13 iphone 13 pro

‌iPhone 13‌ dummy and ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro dummy

Apple is bringing the ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro in line with the ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro Max, so the camera bump is much bigger than the ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ camera bump. It's on par in size with the camera bump of the ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro Max, so ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ cases are not going to fit the ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro.

That's abundantly clear when putting an ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro case on an ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌. We have ‌iPhone 13‌ cases from Armadillotek that are designed using some of the same specifications that likely went into the dummy models, and the camera cutout is much larger.

iphone 13 pro case iphone 12

‌iPhone 13‌ Pro case on on ‌iPhone 12‌

The ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro Max looks nearly identical to the iPhone 12 Pro Max, though the camera bump is a bit larger. The dummy model has different lens sizes with slightly larger lenses, but other than that, there are no changes. Case makers don't necessarily need spot-on lens size accuracy for developing a case, but there could be some changes to the lenses as some camera upgrades are expected.

As for the ‌iPhone 13‌ and ‌iPhone 13‌ mini, Apple is rearranging the camera lenses into a diagonal layout that features a flash at the top right of the camera module and a microphone at the bottom left, with the Wide and Ultra Wide lenses positioned diagonal to one another. This may be a change introduced to support the rumored Sensor-Shift Stabilization feature, which is currently limited to the Pro models.

iphone 12 iphone 13 compared

‌iPhone 12‌ vs. ‌iPhone 13‌

The dummy models suggest the ‌iPhone 13‌ will feature a repositioned SIM tray and slight changes to the location of the volume buttons, while the SIM tray may be slightly shifted on other models.

We may not be getting major design changes this year, but Apple is rumored to be adding improved 5G, a faster A15 chip, and a 120Hz ProMotion display for Pro models, so there's still a lot to look forward to in the ‌iPhone 13‌ lineup.

Related Roundup: iPhone 13
Related Forum: iPhone

Top Rated Comments

JoshuaBru Avatar
JoshuaBru
1 hour ago at 10:59 am
What a TIRED design. Holy
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AmazeSE Avatar
AmazeSE
59 minutes ago at 11:02 am

I'm not feeling a compelling urge to update this year. Unusual for me.
I always hear these types of comments every year. But the sales of each iPhone series increases every year.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
alexandr Avatar
alexandr
1 hour ago at 10:56 am
you rolled a 2...
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ZipZap Avatar
ZipZap
1 hour ago at 11:01 am
Why is there still a notch.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SamRyouji Avatar
SamRyouji
58 minutes ago at 11:02 am
A marginal improvement. Might as well name it 12S just like previous iPhone nomenclature (3G, 4, 5, 6, and X series).
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
fel10 Avatar
fel10
57 minutes ago at 11:03 am
So same thing for the past few years. Sometimes I wonder, if Steve Jobs was still alive, how evolved the iPhone would’ve been by now.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

16 inch macbook pro m2 render

Kuo: Redesigned 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pro Still on Track for Mass Production in Third Quarter

Thursday July 8, 2021 10:03 pm PDT by
Apple is still on track to begin mass production of the upcoming redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with mini-LED displays in the third quarter of this year, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today in a note obtained by MacRumors. Several reports have pinned the third quarter of the year as a timeframe for when Apple could release the new MacBook Pros. DigiTimes had previously pinned...
Read Full Article91 comments
Top Stories 66 Feature

Top Stories: iPhone 13 and 14, iPad Pro, and MacBook Pro Rumors

Saturday July 10, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
The mid-year rumor season is in full swing, with this week seeing a host of reports about not only the upcoming iPhone 13 but also next year's "iPhone 14," as well as the 2022 iPad Pro lineup and the upcoming redesigned MacBook Pro. There's also some controversy over a Facebook-commissioned study showing that preinstalled apps from Apple and Google dominate usage on their respective...
Read Full Article23 comments
ios wifi settings

Latest iOS 14.7 Beta Patches Bug That Disables iPhone's Ability to Connect to Wi-Fi

Friday July 9, 2021 9:32 am PDT by
The latest beta for iOS and iPadOS 14.7, released to developers this week, patches a bug that disabled an iPhone's ability to connect to Wi-Fi if a user connected to a specific Wi-Fi network with the name "%p%s%s%s%s%n." In his latest video rounding up the latest changes in the beta, YouTuber Zollotech found that the update has silently patched the bug that caused an iPhone to become unable...
Read Full Article13 comments
maxresdefault

Beats Studio Buds vs. AirPods Pro

Thursday July 8, 2021 11:27 am PDT by
Apple in June unveiled new Beats Studio Buds, which are $149 noise cancelling earbuds that are stemless and smaller than the AirPods and AirPods Pro. There are some key differences between the AirPods Pro and the Beats Studio Buds that make them unique for different use cases, so we thought we'd compare them in our latest YouTube video. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more ...
Read Full Article56 comments
maxresdefault

Apple's New 'In the Dark' iPhone 12 Pro Ad Highlights Night Mode

Friday July 9, 2021 2:41 pm PDT by
Apple today shared a new "In the Dark" ad focusing on the Night mode feature that's available in the iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max. The spot focuses on night mode selfies, showing a man taking photos of himself in various low lighting situations. "Now you can take amazing selfies in the dark," reads the tagline of video, which also uses the song "In The Dark" by YG. Night...
Read Full Article49 comments
macbook pro facetime camera 2

Upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro Rumored to Feature Upgraded 1080p Webcam

Sunday July 11, 2021 4:53 am PDT by
The upcoming redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro will feature an upgraded 1080p webcam, compared to the current 720p "FaceTime HD" camera in Apple's latest MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, according to a leaker who goes by the name "Dylandkt." In a tweet, the leaker says that the upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros will be receiving "an updated, improved 1080p webcam" alongside the "...
Read Full Article182 comments
apple sales free tax hoilday

Apple Participating in Sales Tax Holiday for Select U.S. States

Friday July 9, 2021 7:31 am PDT by
For the next several weeks, Apple is offering customers in a select number of U.S. states the opportunity to purchase a wide range of its products without a sales tax. Every year, select states offer businesses and consumers the incentive of having no sales tax as a way to help boost sales and are usually aimed at helping families lower the cost of back to school shopping. The dates for each ...
Read Full Article51 comments
benks iphone 13 models

Chinese Case Maker Shares iPhone 13 Chassis Models on Weibo

Friday July 9, 2021 3:19 am PDT by
Smartphone accessory makers are already busy producing iPhone 13 cases based on chassis models that supposedly give them advance knowledge of how Apple's upcoming flagship devices will be sized, and one brand has taken the unusual decision to publicly share the models they're working off on social media. Well-known Chinese case maker Benks today posted on Weibo images of the models on which...
Read Full Article43 comments
nfl sunday ticket

Apple in Talks With NFL for Sunday Ticket Streaming

Friday July 9, 2021 9:18 am PDT by
Apple is interested in streaming rights for the National Football League's "Sunday Ticket" package, reports The Information. Apple has had discussions with NFL executives, but the NFL is also speaking with TV networks and other tech firms as well. Sunday Ticket streaming content currently airs on DirecTV, but it is up for auction and should Apple acquire the rights, out-of-market fans will...
Read Full Article81 comments
m1 ipad pro 1

Kuo: 2022 11-Inch iPad Pro to Feature Mini-LED Display, Not Just 12.9-Inch Model

Thursday July 8, 2021 9:25 pm PDT by
Rather than a mini-LED display being limited to just the high-end 12.9-inch iPad Pro, Apple plans to make the new display technology also available on the smaller 11-inch iPad Pro next year, according to well respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In an investor note obtained by MacRumors today, Kuo said that alongside a new MacBook Air equipped with a mini-LED display next year, Apple is...
Read Full Article61 comments