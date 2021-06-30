Apple Attempts to Incentivize LG Smartphone Users to Switch to iPhone Following LG Handset Business Shutdown

by

Apple is now keen on utilizing LG's recent shutdown of its smartphone business by adding several flagship LG smartphones to its list of eligible Android devices that can be traded for credit towards a new iPhone purchase.

iPhone and LG V60 Swap Feature
Apple today added some LG smartphones to its list of devices eligible for trade-in towards a new iPhone, including the LG G8 ThinQ for up to $70, the LG V40 ThinQ for up to $65, the LG V50 ThinQ 5G for up to $125, and the latest LG V60 ThinQ 5G for as high as $180. Apple determines the exact value of the traded-in product depending on its condition, such as if it has scratches or dents and functions correctly.

All devices, regardless of brand or condition, can be traded in for free to Apple as part of the company's commitment to be environmentally friendly. A wide assortment of devices ranging from Blackberry to HTC phones can also be traded in for an Apple Store gift card.

Apple's trade-in program is meant to serve as an incentive to get users of other smartphone brands to switch to ‌iPhone‌ by offering them discounts on their purchase. Apple recently added the Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, Pixel 5, and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to its list of eligible Android devices for ‌iPhone‌ credit trade-in.

Tags: LG, Apple trade-in Guide

Top Rated Comments

sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
26 minutes ago at 06:50 am

Apple today added some LG smartphones to its list of devices eligible for trade-in towards a new iPhone ('https://www.apple.com/shop/trade-in'), including the LG G8 ThinQ for up to $70, the LG V40 ThinQ for up to $65, the LG V50 ThinQ 5G for up to $125, and the latest LG V60 ThinQ 5G for as high as $180.
Up to $180 on the LG V60 ThinQ 5G which has a listed retail price of $899.99 ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Theyayarealivin Avatar
Theyayarealivin
25 minutes ago at 06:50 am
Apple is capturing all the business that they can. No wonder this report was out few days ago.

https://www.patentlyapple.com/patently-apple/2021/06/apples-possible-deal-to-sell-iphones-in-400-lg-shops-has-sent-a-shockwave-into-certain-business-groups-asking-lg-to-reconsid.html
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

General Snapcaht Apps Feature 2

Snapchat Aware of Latest App Store Update Causing App Crash, Promises Fix Soon [Updated]

Monday June 28, 2021 7:35 am PDT by
Snapchat's support account today confirmed on Twitter that its latest App Store update, pushed less than one day ago, is causing widespread issues for users, specifically causing the app to crash a few seconds after launch. The latest App Store update, version 11.34.05.45, is listed as a normal update with bug fixes, but it has caused widespread crashes for users. Over the last few hours,...
Read Full Article47 comments
Apple Watch ID Feature

Apple's Kevin Lynch Explains How IDs Will Work on Apple Watch in watchOS 8

Monday June 28, 2021 1:10 pm PDT by
With the iOS 15 and watchOS 8 updates, Apple is allowing U.S. users to add their state ID cards or driver's licenses to the Wallet app, alleviating the need for a physical ID card to be carried. Apple's VP of Technology, Kevin Lynch, oversees much of the Apple Watch's design and he recently did an interview with Yahoo Finance to explain how it works and the plans that Apple has for the...
Read Full Article125 comments
Top Stories 64 Feature

Top Stories: iPhone 14 With In-Screen Touch ID, iOS 15 Beta 2, Apple Warns Leakers, and More

Saturday June 26, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
This week saw an interesting mix of news and rumors, led by a new report from Ming-Chi Kuo outlining some of his expectations for the 2022 iPhone models. We also saw the second betas of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, a claim that Apple has already stopped production of the iPhone 12 mini amid slow sales, and a report that Apple is clamping down on some prominent leakers, so read on for details on all ...
Read Full Article87 comments
iphone 13 teal with text

Apple Begins Preparation for iPhone 13 Production Ahead of Fall Launch

Monday June 28, 2021 3:29 am PDT by
We're just a few months away from when Apple is expected to reveal the 2021 iPhone, dubbed the "iPhone 13." In preparation for its launch, it has been pulling in shipments of different components needed to produce the new iPhones, according to a report from DigiTimes. In years past, Apple released its latest iPhone lineup, alongside a new Apple Watch, during a September event at Apple Park....
Read Full Article60 comments
AirPod 3 and Flat MacBook Pro Feature

New AirPods and MacBooks Due to Launch Later This Year

Tuesday June 29, 2021 6:42 am PDT by
New MacBooks and AirPods are still on course for launch later this year, according to Taiwanese website Economic Daily News. Apple suppliers are reportedly hurrying to increase capacity in preparation for the release of new MacBooks and AirPods in the second half of this year. Shipment momentum is expected to be "significantly stronger" from the third quarter of the year at the earliest,...
Read Full Article79 comments
Apple watchOS8 international AUS BEL BRA 3up PF 062921 big carousel

Apple Announces New Apple Watch Sport Loop Bands Representing 22 Countries

Tuesday June 29, 2021 6:04 am PDT by
Apple today announced a new set of Apple Watch Sport Loop bands with colors representative of 22 countries around the world, alongside custom Apple Watch faces for each of those countries. The full list of the countries represented within Apple's new "Limited Edition International Collection" can be found below: Australia Belgium Brazil Canada China Denmark France Germany ...
Read Full Article244 comments
iPhone Ultra Wide AF Feature

Kuo: iPhone 13 Pro Models to Feature Improved Ultra Wide Camera With Autofocus, Compared to Current Fixed-Focus Lens

Sunday June 27, 2021 9:37 pm PDT by
The high-end models of the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup, such as the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, will feature an upgraded ultra-wide camera with autofocus, compared to the current fixed focal ultra-wide camera on iPhone 12 models, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today in an investors note obtained by MacRumors. Compared to the current fixed-focus lens on the ultra-wide camera on the...
Read Full Article91 comments
adobe photoshop sketch ipad

Adobe Removing Photoshop Sketch and Illustrator Draw From App Store in July

Saturday June 26, 2021 4:02 pm PDT by
Adobe this week reminded customers that its Photoshop Sketch and Illustrator Draw apps will no longer be available for download on iOS and Android starting July 19. Adobe plans to stop supporting the apps for existing users on January 10, 2022. In a support document, Adobe said users can easily migrate to its Fresco app, which combines many Photoshop Sketch and Illustrator Draw drawing and...
Read Full Article34 comments
magsafecasedangle

Apple Shares List of Products to Keep Safe Distance Away From Pacemakers

Saturday June 26, 2021 5:07 pm PDT by
In a support document updated this week, Apple shared a list of products that should be kept a safe distance away from medical devices, such as implanted pacemakers and defibrillators, due to potential magnetic interference. To avoid any potential interference with medical devices, Apple says to keep the products listed below a safe distance away from medical devices — more than six inches ...
Read Full Article96 comments
applewatch5sos

Apple Watch Users Warned by Police Over Accidental Calls

Monday June 28, 2021 3:06 am PDT by
Police departments are complaining that they are getting an increasing number of accidental phone calls from Apple Watch users, according to local news outlet Fox Kansas City. A spokesperson for Overland Park police explained that most of the accidental calls it receives seem to be coming from Apple Watch users, who unintentionally brush against the watch's screen or side buttons. Most of...
Read Full Article