LG to Shut Down Smartphone Business

After five grueling years of financial losses and uncertainty about the future of its mobile handsets, LG Electronics today announced its intention to shut down its smartphone division.



In a press release, LG says the decision to shut down its smartphone business will allow it to focus on other sectors such as artificial intelligence, home computing, and business-to-business solutions.



Despite its hardships, LG had multiple hits in the "incredibly competitive" market, including teasing the world's first rollable smartphone. For its devices still in the hands of customers around the world, LG says it will continue to provide user support and will sell its phones until the current stock runs out.



In March, LG was considering exiting the smartphone industry, although, at the time, rumors suggested the company was aiming to sell the business instead of a complete shutdown. However, the lack of significant growth and mainstream adoption in recent years meant it was unable to find a potential buyer.

Despite the shutdown, LG says it will retain some of the core advancements that its smartphone business has made over the years, including research and development in 6G and connectivity to be applied to existing and future products.



While the shutdown was announced today, LG says it expects its mobile division to completely cease by July 31.