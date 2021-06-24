SharePlay Enabled in Second Beta of iOS 15, Third-Party Apps Supporting the Feature Coming Soon via TestFlight

Apple today seeded the second betas of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 to developers for testing, and one notable change is that SharePlay has now been enabled in FaceTime, allowing for two users on the latest beta to share their screens to view apps together and more.



SharePlay allows users to share experiences while connecting with friends and family on FaceTime, such as watching an Apple TV+ show in sync. SharePlay is functional in the Apple TV and Apple Music apps as of the second beta of iOS 15.



According to Jordi Bruin, the developer of a new Navi app that will bring subtitles and translation to FaceTime calls, Apple has also started accepting apps that use the GroupActivities framework through App Store Connect, meaning third-party apps offering SharePlay integration will likely be available in beta through TestFlight soon.

Navi TestFlight incoming. It seems that SharePlay apps can now be submitted. If you’re working on anything cool let me know! pic.twitter.com/j2gd6v4xcZ — Jordi Bruin (@jordibruin) June 24, 2021