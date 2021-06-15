Twelve South Debuts 'SurfacePad' MagSafe-Compatible Wallet Folio for iPhone 12

by

Twelve South today launched the "SurfacePad for iPhone 12," a new MagSafe-compatible wallet folio case for the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 mini. The $49.99 leather case comes in brown cognac, black, and plum colors.

surfacepad for iphone 12 2
The SurfacePad for ‌iPhone 12‌ was designed to protect the front and back of the ‌iPhone 12‌, and includes two interior pockets for ID and bank cards. Since the cards are on the front portion of the folio, you'll also be able to wirelessly charge your ‌iPhone 12‌ with the SurfacePad on, unlike Apple's first party wallet accessory.

To attach SurfacePad to an ‌iPhone 12‌, there's a "SurfaceGrip 2.0" adhesive on the back of the accessory, which sticks to the back of your iPhone. Twelve South says this adhesive is reusable and super secure and it leaves no trace of sticky residue when removed.

surfacepad 12
You can purchase SurfacePad for ‌iPhone 12‌ on Twelve South's website today for $49.99.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Twelve South. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Tag: Twelve South

Top Rated Comments

oneMadRssn Avatar
oneMadRssn
1 hour ago at 07:02 am

SurfacePad sticks to your phone with SurfaceGrip 2.0, a super-secure, reusable adhesive.
[URL unfurl="false"]https://www.twelvesouth.com/products/surfacepad-for-iphone-12?aff=11[/URL]

Why not use the MagSafe magnets? I'm not a fan of using the adhesive.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
yogeewan Avatar
yogeewan
59 minutes ago at 07:17 am
yea seriously why can't they just use the MagSafe magnets? Not strong enough?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Marshall73 Avatar
Marshall73
57 minutes ago at 07:19 am
Never put cards in the card holder on cases like this unless you use a screen protector as over time it leaves permanent marks on the glass.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jonnysods Avatar
jonnysods
53 minutes ago at 07:22 am
I have a friend who has a case like this for his phone. Doesn't have an Apple Watch. Every text, every email, he has to pull out his phone, open the flap, check, the notification, close the flap, put it in his pocket. It's a little painful to watch.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
joshwithachance Avatar
joshwithachance
43 minutes ago at 07:33 am
So it's a MagSafe accessory that I have to adhere to my phone...? No thanks.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MrPresident Avatar
MrPresident
1 hour ago at 07:01 am
I rarely like third party accessories for Apple devices but this is very nice. Good work.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

