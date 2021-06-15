Twelve South Debuts 'SurfacePad' MagSafe-Compatible Wallet Folio for iPhone 12

Twelve South today launched the "SurfacePad for iPhone 12," a new MagSafe-compatible wallet folio case for the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 mini. The $49.99 leather case comes in brown cognac, black, and plum colors.



The SurfacePad for ‌iPhone 12‌ was designed to protect the front and back of the ‌iPhone 12‌, and includes two interior pockets for ID and bank cards. Since the cards are on the front portion of the folio, you'll also be able to wirelessly charge your ‌iPhone 12‌ with the SurfacePad on, unlike Apple's first party wallet accessory.

To attach SurfacePad to an ‌iPhone 12‌, there's a "SurfaceGrip 2.0" adhesive on the back of the accessory, which sticks to the back of your iPhone. Twelve South says this adhesive is reusable and super secure and it leaves no trace of sticky residue when removed.



You can purchase SurfacePad for ‌iPhone 12‌ on Twelve South's website today for $49.99.