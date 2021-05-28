Apple Delays Launch of Podcasts Subscriptions Until June

Apple today informed podcast creators that use the Apple Podcasts platform that the rollout of Podcasts Subscriptions and channels will be delayed until June to make sure that the "best experience" is being provided to creators and listeners.

We're writing to provide an update on the availability of ‌Apple Podcasts‌ Subscriptions and channels. We've been delighted by the response to last month's announcement and it's exciting to see the hundreds of new subscriptions and channels submitted from creators across the globe every day. To ensure we are delivering the best experience for creators and listeners, ‌Apple Podcasts‌ Subscriptions and channels will now launch in June. We will communicate further updates on availability, and best practices to help you prepare your subscriptions and channels, through this newsletter. Over the last few weeks, some creators have experienced delays in the availability of their content and access to ‌Apple Podcasts‌ Connect. We've addressed these disruptions and encourage creators experiencing any issues to contact us. We've also heard from listeners and made adjustments based on their feedback with iOS 14.6, which was released on Monday. We will introduce additional enhancements to Library in the coming weeks.

Apple first announced ‌Apple Podcasts‌ Subscriptions at its April event. Podcast creators will be able to offer paid subscriptions with access to exclusive content, ad-free listening, and other perks.

Support for Podcasts Subscriptions and channels was added in iOS 14.6, but no subscription offerings have rolled out at this time.

Prior to the launch of iOS 14.6 and Podcasts Subscriptions, Apple overhauled the Podcasts app with iOS 14.5, and users have been very unhappy with the update. There have been a number of complaints about the usability of the app, which Apple began to address in iOS 14.6, and the email sent out to creators today confirms that further improvements for users are in the works.

Apple did not provide a specific date on when Podcasts Subscriptions might officially launch.