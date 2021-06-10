Microsoft xCloud Game Streaming Service Launching on Safari in a 'Few Weeks'

by

Microsoft has announced that following beta testing for a small group of users, it plans to launch its xCloud game streaming service on Apple devices via Safari "in the next few weeks."

Safari and XCloud Feature
Microsoft has been attempting to launch its game streaming service, which allows users to stream games from the cloud rather than store them locally on the device, on Apple's platforms for some time. Microsoft and Apple got into a heated public argument last year over App Store guidelines that rejected apps such as xCloud from being available on the ‌App Store‌. Apple eventually changed the policy, allowing such apps onto the platform, but requiring that every game offered via the service be submitted independently for review.

Microsoft has decided not to follow through with the new policy and will instead offer users access to xCloud via Safari on iPhone and iPad. Alongside xCloud on Safari, the streaming service will also launch on Edge and Chrome.

Tags: Microsoft, xCloud

Top Rated Comments

tritian Avatar
tritian
18 minutes ago at 08:58 am
Good. Apple is wrong in this. I'm glad everyone is just working around their ridiculous policy. They were never going to get real games to Apple Arcade.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
javanate Avatar
javanate
9 minutes ago at 09:07 am
If Apple was smart they would get behind this and encourage it, Microsoft can pick up where they are bad and make Apple's products even more compelling.

Heck I'd demo AAA games on the iMac at the next keynote and bring Microsoft out to brag about it. What now Intel?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
glasssnowflake Avatar
glasssnowflake
8 minutes ago at 09:07 am
Been testing this for a few weeks now on a 2020 iPad, 2021 iPad Pro M1, and iPhone 11 Pro. It's not perfect, but it's certainly perfectly acceptable and playable (particularly on the newer iPad). It's also not that awkward; once you've registered you simply add the Safari page to your iOS home screen, and that's pretty much it. Switching the Xbox Series S/X controller between Xbox and iPad just takes double pressing the pairing button on the controller and long-pressing to switch back.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
