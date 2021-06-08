Apple Releases New '3E756' AirPods Max Firmware

by

Apple today released new 3E756 firmware designed for the AirPods Max, marking the third firmware update Apple has introduced for its high-end headphones since their December launch.

AirPods Max Firmware Update 3e756
The new 3E756 firmware replaces the 3C39 firmware that was released to ‌AirPods Max‌ owners in March.

Apple does not provide details on what's included in new firmware updates, so we don't know what bug fixes or improvements the new firmware might offer. There may be improvements to battery life, or updated support for Spatial Audio, a feature that debuted for Apple Music yesterday.

There's no standard way to upgrade firmware on AirPods, AirPods Pro, or ‌AirPods Max‌, but connecting the ‌AirPods Max‌ to an iPhone or an iPad while connected to a power source may force the update.

You can check the firmware on your ‌AirPods Max‌ by following these steps:

  • Connect your ‌AirPods Max‌‌ to your iOS device.
  • Open the Settings app.
  • Tap General.
  • Tap About.
  • Tap ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌.
  • Look at the number next to "Firmware Version."

In the past, updates for the ‌AirPods Pro‌ and ‌AirPods‌ have included performance improvements, bug fixes, and feature tweaks. The prior update, for example, addressed a Smart Case battery drain issue.

If we find notable changes after installing the firmware updates, we'll update this article.

Top Rated Comments

tripleh3lix Avatar
tripleh3lix
58 minutes ago at 11:43 am

I was hoping for a 2nd improved edition of this product to replace my SONY WH-1000xm3,
but I fear the AirPod Max will follow the original HomePod into obsolescense
It just came out 6 months ago.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
furqan8421 Avatar
furqan8421
51 minutes ago at 11:50 am
To this day don't understand why apple handles the AirPods software updates the way they have

You can't choose to update or not, there's never any real change log. I'm typically an early updater anyways so it doesn't matter as much for me, but I can't think of a good reason. It's not like they are letting out trade secrets in the update logs
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
joecomo Avatar
joecomo
57 minutes ago at 11:45 am

It just came out 6 months ago.
just a bad feeling on this one
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheAustrianGuy Avatar
TheAustrianGuy
28 minutes ago at 12:14 pm
Safari sounds snappier!
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
joecomo Avatar
joecomo
1 hour ago at 11:41 am
I was hoping for a 2nd improved edition of this product to replace my SONY WH-1000xm3,
but I fear the AirPod Max will follow the original HomePod into obsolescense
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
anshuvorty Avatar
anshuvorty
1 hour ago at 11:16 am
I am sure, nay, almost certain, this is to fix and tamper down the criticism that these headphones can't play lossless audio files...
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

