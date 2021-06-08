Apple Releases New '3E756' AirPods Max Firmware

Apple today released new 3E756 firmware designed for the AirPods Max, marking the third firmware update Apple has introduced for its high-end headphones since their December launch.



The new 3E756 firmware replaces the 3C39 firmware that was released to ‌AirPods Max‌ owners in March.

Apple does not provide details on what's included in new firmware updates, so we don't know what bug fixes or improvements the new firmware might offer. There may be improvements to battery life, or updated support for Spatial Audio, a feature that debuted for Apple Music yesterday.

There's no standard way to upgrade firmware on AirPods, AirPods Pro, or ‌AirPods Max‌, but connecting the ‌AirPods Max‌ to an iPhone or an iPad while connected to a power source may force the update.

You can check the firmware on your ‌AirPods Max‌ by following these steps:

Connect your ‌AirPods Max‌‌ to your iOS device.

Open the Settings app.

Tap General.

Tap About.

Tap ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌.

Look at the number next to "Firmware Version."

In the past, updates for the ‌AirPods Pro‌ and ‌AirPods‌ have included performance improvements, bug fixes, and feature tweaks. The prior update, for example, addressed a Smart Case battery drain issue.

If we find notable changes after installing the firmware updates, we'll update this article.