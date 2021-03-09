Apple Releases New '3C39' AirPods Max Firmware

Apple today released new 3C39 firmware designed for the AirPods Max, marking the second firmware update the high-end over-ear headphones have received since their December launch.



The new 3C39 firmware replaces the 3C16 launch firmware that was available the day the ‌AirPods Max‌ launched.

Apple does not provide details on what's included in new firmware updates, so we don't know what bug fixes or improvements the new firmware might offer. There have been reports of battery life issues with the ‌AirPods Max‌, so it's possible that the firmware update addresses that problem.

There's no standard way to upgrade firmware on AirPods, AirPods Pro, or ‌AirPods Max‌, but connecting the ‌AirPods Max‌ to an iPhone or an iPad while connected to a power source may force the update.

You can check the firmware on your ‌AirPods Max‌ by following these steps:

Connect your ‌AirPods Max‌‌ to your iOS device.

Open the Settings app.

Tap General.

Tap About.

Tap ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌.

Look at the number next to "Firmware Version."

In the past, updates for the ‌AirPods Pro‌ and ‌AirPods‌ have included performance improvements, bug fixes, and feature tweaks, so if we find notable changes after installing the firmware updates, we'll update this article.