Apple Releases New '3C39' AirPods Max Firmware

by

Apple today released new 3C39 firmware designed for the AirPods Max, marking the second firmware update the high-end over-ear headphones have received since their December launch.

airpods max firmware update
The new 3C39 firmware replaces the 3C16 launch firmware that was available the day the ‌AirPods Max‌ launched.

Apple does not provide details on what's included in new firmware updates, so we don't know what bug fixes or improvements the new firmware might offer. There have been reports of battery life issues with the ‌AirPods Max‌, so it's possible that the firmware update addresses that problem.

There's no standard way to upgrade firmware on AirPods, AirPods Pro, or ‌AirPods Max‌, but connecting the ‌AirPods Max‌ to an iPhone or an iPad while connected to a power source may force the update.

You can check the firmware on your ‌AirPods Max‌ by following these steps:

  • Connect your ‌AirPods Max‌‌ to your iOS device.
  • Open the Settings app.
  • Tap General.
  • Tap About.
  • Tap ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌.
  • Look at the number next to "Firmware Version."

In the past, updates for the ‌AirPods Pro‌ and ‌AirPods‌ have included performance improvements, bug fixes, and feature tweaks, so if we find notable changes after installing the firmware updates, we'll update this article.

Top Rated Comments

iGeneo Avatar
iGeneo
17 minutes ago at 11:43 am

If it doesn't add a button combo to completely turn the headphones off, they can keep their crappy headphones. Imagine being a green company and not allowing people to turn off your headphones, which results in them wasting tons of battery life when not in use. Come on, Apple. Be smarter.
Is that a problem with yours or are you complaining about a product you don’t even own?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mthomas184 Avatar
mthomas184
29 minutes ago at 11:31 am

Is this comment useful at all?
Are the majority of the comments on these threads useful at all?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
rosegoldoli Avatar
rosegoldoli
16 minutes ago at 11:44 am
hopefully this fixes the stuttering issues
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Rochy Bay Avatar
Rochy Bay
33 minutes ago at 11:28 am
Still trying to make this thing work as “expected.”Lol
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Deliro Avatar
Deliro
30 minutes ago at 11:30 am
Hopefully this addresses the battery drain that I and so other people have experienced.

I’ll report back after a few days.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GizmoDVD Avatar
GizmoDVD
34 minutes ago at 11:27 am
Here comes the complaints of what they didn't "fix"
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
