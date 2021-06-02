WWDC 2021 Twitter Hashflag Goes Live

by

Ahead of the beginning of this year's WWDC, Apple has set out another marketing campaign on Twitter by enabling a special Twitter hashflag with the "#WWDC21" hashtag across the social network. This year's hashflag includes an icon resembling the thumbs-up Tapback effect from iMessage.

WWDC 2021 Twitter Hashflag
According to Jane Manchun Wong's Hashflag Browser, the new hashflag will last until June 6, one day short of when the developers conference will begin. While unclear, the new hashflag seems to be a "pre-conference" hashflag rather than the hashflag used throughout the conference. Apple, could, of course, extend this hashflag beyond June 6.

Normally, such as in the past with the latest April 20 "Spring Loaded" event, there is a special animation when liking tweets with the corresponding event hashtag. At the time, the WWDC hashflag includes no such animation. However, given it ends on June 6, Apple may be planning other hashflags that will run throughout the week of the conference.

WWDC officially kicks off on June 7 at 10 a.m PT with a keynote where we're expecting to see iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12, tvOS 15, and watchOS 8. Some tenuous rumors also suggest that the announcement of the long-awaited redesigned MacBook Pro will also make an appearance at the conference.

vertical smile
54 minutes ago at 09:52 pm

WWDC officially kicks off on June 7 at 10 a.m PT with a keynote where we're expecting to see iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12, tvOS 15, and watchOS 8.
Hoping for some interesting tvOS and ATV news (that isn't ATV+ related)!

tvOS hardly ever gets any attention, but maybe with the rumors, that might change this year.
aaronhead14
35 minutes ago at 10:10 pm

Hoping for some interesting tvOS and ATV news (that isn't ATV+ related)!

tvOS hardly ever gets any attention, but maybe with the rumors, that might change this year.
I’m hoping for 120Hz on Apple TV!
