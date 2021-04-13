Twitter Hashflag for April 20 Apple Event Goes Live

Following the overnight Siri leak and subsequent announcement that Apple will hold a media event on Tuesday, April 20, a new Twitter hashflag has appeared to help provide visibility for the event on the platform.



For the last several recent events, Apple has utilized hashflags, which are little icons next to hashtags on Twitter, as a way to market its events. The company first started the transition with "#AppleEvent" during the September iPad Air and Apple Watch event and has maintained it since.

For its upcoming event on April 20, the hashflag mimics the colorful event logo used on Apple's invitations and other promotional materials for next week's event.



Bloomberg has reported that Apple plans to showcase a new high-end 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a mini-LED display, performance that is on-par with the M1 Apple silicon, and improved support for accessories such as external monitors. Apple is also rumored to be launching its long-awaited AirTags tracker, which could see its debut at the event.