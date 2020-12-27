Skip to Content

Kuo: Apple Car Still in Early Stages, Unlikely to Launch Until 2025-2027 at Earliest

by

Earlier this week, Reuters reported that Apple is targeting 2024 for production of its long-rumored electric vehicle with "next level" battery technology, but Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that a launch is unlikely until 2025-2027 at the earliest.

Apple car wheel icon feature purple
In a research note today, obtained by MacRumors, Kuo said that Apple Car specifications have yet to be finalized, adding that he would not be surprised if the vehicle's launch timeframe is pushed out even farther to 2028 or later:

We predicted in a previous report that Apple will launch Apple Car in 2023–2025 […] However, our latest survey indicates that the current development schedule of Apple Car is not clear, and if development starts this year and everything goes well, it will be launched in 2025–2027 at the earliest. Due to changes in the EV/self-driving market and Apple's high-quality standards, we would not be surprised if Apple Car's launch schedule is postponed to 2028 or later.

Kuo said the market is "overly bullish" about the Apple Car's launch schedule, and he has advised investors to avoid buying Apple Car-related stocks at this time.

While he does not believe that the Apple Car has no chance of success, Kuo said there is uncertainty about how competitive Apple would be in the EV/self-driving vehicle market due to the company lagging behind in deep learning/artificial intelligence:

The market has high expectations for Apple Car. Still, we remind investors that although Apple has a variety of competitive advantages, it is not always successful in new
business. For example, Apple failed to enter the smart speaker market. The demand for HomePod and HomePod mini were lower than expected, and the development of new smart speaker models had been temporarily suspended. The competition in the EV/self-driving car market is fiercer than that for smart speakers, so we think it's perilous to jump to the conclusion that Apple Car will succeed.

If Apple Car wants to succeed in the future, the key success factor is big data/AI, not hardware. One of our biggest concerns about Apple Car is that when Apple Car is launched, the current self-driving car brands will have accumulated at least five years of big data and be conducive to deep learning/AI. How does Apple, a latecomer, overcome this lagging gap?

Reuters claimed that Apple's self-driving vehicle will feature a unique "monocell" battery design that "frees up space inside the battery pack by eliminating pouches and modules that hold battery materials," potentially resulting in longer range per charge.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently reacted to the Apple Car rumors on Twitter, claiming that a "monocell" battery is "electrochemically impossible." Musk also claimed that "during the darkest days" of Model 3 production, he reached out to Apple CEO Tim Cook to discuss the possibility of Apple acquiring Tesla for a fraction of its current value, but Cook apparently declined the meeting.

All in all, it sounds like the Apple Car remains a distant reality.

Top Rated Comments

cmaier Avatar
cmaier
8 minutes ago at 09:08 am


In general it’ll be interesting to see what Apple does.

Can’t quite wrap my head around them actually producing a car. The manufacturing, logistics, sales / store network. Of course these are things they excel at, but with a product like a car as opposed to small electronics it feels so foreign.

I think they have the perfect infrastructure for all of that. What’s missing is service. It’s not like we’re going to drop our Apple Car’s off at the Genius Bar for a tire rotation. It took Tesla many years to ramp up their service locations, and even now they are woefully understaffed. In 2013 when I needed service, Tesla was willing to come get my car that same day and drop off a loaner. Now it takes two weeks just to get a drive in appointment for anything that doesn’t render the car undriveable, and they give you an Uber code even if they can’t fix your car the same day. It took more than 2 weeks just to get my 12V battery replaced a few months ago.

Apple’s got a lot of money, but the logistics of setting up service locations all around each country where the car is sold will take time.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
shyam09 Avatar
shyam09
50 minutes ago at 08:25 am
Basically, it'll come when it comes. No one knows anything and it's not launching in the next 2 years.
MacRumor's Buyer's Guide: Safe to Buy a Car Now
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
imnotthewalrus Avatar
imnotthewalrus
38 minutes ago at 08:38 am
As much as I like Apple products, I will never put my life into the hands of a self-driving car.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jaymc Avatar
jaymc
21 minutes ago at 08:54 am


As someone who owns a Tesla... yes, you will. You would be very surprised how very comfortable you get when you become accustomed to the autonomous capability of your car.

I own a Tesla, and no you don't.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
-BigMac- Avatar
-BigMac-
13 minutes ago at 09:03 am
So much for it being ahead of schedule ready for 2023 or whatever was reported last week.

Seems like these rumors mostly have no real value until maybe the week of..
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
rp2011 Avatar
rp2011
12 minutes ago at 09:04 am
If Apple can generate more profit from tiny little white plastic earphones with no moving parts that can be shipped in tiny little boxes than Tesla can from selling an entire car and all the infrastructure and headaches that go with it, the question is WHY?
I mean it would certainly be “cool” and a nice vanity project for Apple, but it seems all it would do is be a money pit distraction.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

