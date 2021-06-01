Apple Updates iWork for iOS and macOS With New Linking Features and More

Apple today updated its suite of iWork apps, including Pages, Keynotes, and Numbers for iOS and macOS, with new features related to Schoolwork and the ability to link web pages, email addresses, and phone numbers to different shapes and objects.



For Pages and Numbers on iOS and macOS, the updates include the ability for users to link different elements, such as a link to a web page, an email address, and phone number to different shapes, objects, lines, and text boxes.

Unfortunately, Keynote doesn't get this feature but, alongside Pages and Numbers, does now enable teachers using Apple's Schoolwork feature to "view student progress, including word count and time spent." The updates are available for free via the App Store on iOS and macOS.