Here Are All 25 AirPods Max Color Combinations You Can Make With Swappable Ear Cushions

Apple's new AirPods Max headphones feature magnetically attachable ear cushions, and replacement ear cushion sets will soon be available for $69 on Apple's online store, providing customers with the opportunity to mix and match colors.



MacRumors graphics designer Ryan Barrieau has mocked up all 25 possible combinations, providing a helpful look at the various options. While many of the colors do not look great together, there are a few combinations that may prove to be popular, such as space gray AirPods Max with red cushions or sky blue AirPods Max with silver cushions.

AirPods Max are available to order starting today, with delivery estimates for some colors already slipping into 2021. The replacement ear cushions are currently listed as "coming soon" on Apple's online store, with no specific release date provided.

The design of AirPods Max includes a meshed headband, stainless steel frame, and memory foam ear cups. Apple says the headband is designed to distribute weight and reduce on-head pressure. Like the Apple Watch, the AirPods Max have a Digital Crown for volume control, audio playback, answering or ending phone calls, and activating Siri.

While early rumors suggested that AirPods Max would be bidirectional, the headphones have dedicated left and right ear cups after all.

AirPods Max will begin arriving to customers on December 15. For more details about the headphones, read our announcement coverage.