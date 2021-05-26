Apple Looking for a Manager With Experience in Cryptocurrency

Apple is hiring for a Business Development Manager with experience in alternative payments, including cryptocurrency, according to a recent job listing.



In the job listing, spotted by CoinDesk, Apple explained that it is looking for Business Development Manager in alternative payments:

The Apple Wallets, Payments, and Commerce (WPC) team is seeking an experienced Business Development Manager to lead Alternative Payments Partnerships. We are looking for a proven professional in global alternative and emerging payment solutions. We need your help forming partnership framework and commercial models, defining implementation paradigms, identifying key players and managing relationships with strategic alternative payment partners. This position will be responsible for the end to end business development, including screening partners, negotiating and closing commercial agreements and launching new programs.

The fairly senior role involves developing new payment solutions, which could encompass everything from the App Store and in-app purchases to retail store purchases and Apple Pay, in collaboration with "alternative payment partners." It also includes working with senior-level partners inside the company and providing direction on "industry insights and market opportunities to Apple" and influencing "business strategy and product roadmaps."

Apple states that one of the key qualifications for the role is at least five years experience "working in or with alternative payment providers, such as digital wallets, BNPL, Fast Payments, cryptocurrency and etc."

While experience in cryptocurrency is not mandatory if the applicant has a background in other payment services such as "Buy Now, Pay Later," Apple's interest in decentralized digital currencies may reveal that it is one potential alternative payment means being seriously considered by the company. It may also simply be an indication that Apple is attempting to hire professionals with experience in emerging industries to ensure that it is in a position to compete with rivals if it needs to do so.

In 2019, ‌Apple Pay‌ vice president Jennifer Bailey said that Apple is "watching cryptocurrency," and explained "We think it's interesting. We think it has interesting long-term potential."

Apple staunchly protects its control over payments, particularly in the ‌App Store‌, which was the main subject of Apple's prolonged legal battle with Epic Games, not to mention its movement into digital payments with ‌Apple Pay‌ and credit with Apple Card, so it should not come as a surprise that the company is exploring new means of safeguarding and growing its payments IP with new technologies.