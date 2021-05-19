Watch: M1 iPad Pro Unboxing Videos and First Impressions

The new iPad Pro featuring the M1 chip is now available to order and set to begin arriving with customers starting on Friday, May 21.



The new iPad Pro features the ‌M1‌ chip, 5G connectivity, a Thunderbolt port, a Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display on the 12.9-inch model, an improved front-facing camera with Center Stage, and more. It also comes alonside the Magic Keyboard, which is now available in white for the first time.



Ahead of the arrival of orders this Friday, Apple has provided select YouTube channels and media outlets with an early look at its flagship tablets. We have rounded up some unboxing videos and first impressions below.



Videos

For more in-depth impressions, see our ‌M1‌ ‌iPad Pro‌ review roundup.