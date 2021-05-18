New iMac, iPad Pro, and Apple TV 4K Available at Apple Stores Starting May 21

Apple today confirmed that the new 24-inch iMac, iPad Pro, and updated Apple TV 4K will be available for customers in Apple Stores and retail locations around the world on Friday, May 21. Pre-orders for the products began earlier last month, and Apple previously said the new products will be available in the second half of May.



The new ‌iPad Pro‌ features the M1 Apple silicon chip, first introduced in the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini last November. The larger 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ also features an all-new mini-LED display. The new 24-inch ‌iMac‌ also sports the ‌M1‌ chip, alongside a whole new design. The ‌Apple TV‌ 4K features an updated processor and a newly designed remote.