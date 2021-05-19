The embargo has lifted on reviews of Apple's new iPad Pro, providing a hands-on look at the device before orders beginning arriving to customers this Friday. Key new features include Apple's custom M1 chip for impressive performance improvements, a brighter mini-LED display on the 12.9-inch model, Thunderbolt 3 support, and 5G on cellular models.

ipad pro m1
The Verge's Dieter Bohn said the mini-LED display on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is a "dream screen" and functionally equivalent to a high-end OLED TV to his eyes:

The joke I've been telling people is that the display is so good that Tenet actually makes sense when you watch it on this iPad Pro. HDR content is incredible on this screen. I am not a display quality enthusiast, but this screen is functionally equivalent to a high-end OLED TV to my eyes, especially in a dark room.

While the new iPad Pro is around 50% faster than the previous generation model with the A12Z chip, some reviewers believe this impressive performance improvement is held back by the iPadOS operating system.

Caitlin McGarry at Gizmodo:

The iPad's hardware is a non-issue at this point. Apple's tablet gets better with every iteration, and the M1 iPad with miniLED display is truly impressive. There are no other tablets that can compare.

But the iPad Pro isn't competing against other tablets. It's competing against the Mac. And though the iPad is very, very capable, its software often feels hamstrung compared to the Mac's. I give this example all the time, but my most-used app is Airtable, a project management tool I use for my job all day every day. The iPad app looks and works perfectly, just like the Mac app, until I have to do a random task and it boots me to Airtable on the web, which would never happen on the Mac.

CNET's Scott Stein said iPadOS's limitations extend to the iPad Pro's new Thunderbolt 3 support:

Monitor support is a big example. The iPad Pro can only use an external monitor for apps that choose to support it, which is limited now to some games, video-editing tools... and that's mostly it. It doesn't extend your iPad to a second desktop area, or allow multiple apps on different screens. This is what you'd expect monitor support on an M1-equipped iPad would add, and yet here we are. Apple's developers conference (WWDC) is weeks away, and should reveal where the next iPadOS is heading. I'd expect big changes for the M1 iPad to be announced, but it's hard to predict anything yet.

Jason Snell at Six Colors said 5G support on cellular models is a "big deal" if you live in an area with mmWave 5G coverage:

I know that 5G is an eye-roll-worthy buzzword and that in most parts of the country 5G isn't too much faster than 4G if you can even find it.

However, if you're lucky enough to live somewhere with high-speed millimeter-wave 5G available, you will find that it enables broadband-like data rates. Apple made a big deal about 5G on the iPhone, but I think the iPad Pro is a better fit since it's a device you’re more likely to use for applications that require that level of bandwidth. I went to San Francisco's Marina district and while sitting on a bench next to the Palace of Fine Arts, downloading data at two or three gigabits. My home cable connection theoretically offers one gigabit, and I almost never see speeds that approach it. If you're someone who frequently works on an iPad in an area covered with the ultra-fast form of 5G, this will be a big deal.

The Loop's Jim Dalrymple said one of his favorite new features on the iPad Pro is Center Stage. Enabled by the iPad Pro's new Ultra Wide front camera, Center Stage automatically keeps users perfectly framed during video calls:

One of the features I love the most on the iPad Pro is Center Stage. Using the TrueDepth camera system, a new 12MP Ultra Wide front camera, and the machine learning capabilities of M1, Center Stage allows users to move around while using FaceTime, and the camera will keep them centered in the frame. It's pretty amazing to see it in action.

I started a FaceTime call seated at a desk, I stood up and took a step back, and the camera zoomed out a little to make sure I was in the frame. As I walked back and forth, the camera would pan side to side, following my movements, always keeping me in the center of the window (except if I went to the extreme side). If someone else comes into the frame, it will zoom out, ensuring that the camera can see both people in the frame.

More Reviews

Video Reviews and Unboxings






Check out our complete roundup of iPad Pro unboxing videos.

The new iPad Pro became available to order starting April 30, and orders will begin arriving to customers on May 21.

Related Roundup: iPad Pro
Tag: reviews
Buyer's Guide: 11" iPad Pro (Buy Now), 12.9" iPad Pro (Buy Now)
Related Forum: iPad

Top Rated Comments

dantracht Avatar
dantracht
28 minutes ago at 06:12 am
Here's hoping iPad OS 15 is the star of WWDC.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
adamjackson Avatar
adamjackson
21 minutes ago at 06:19 am
iPad is held up by software has been the issue for 4 years. It's powerful enough to run desktop class software but isn't running desktop class software.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
IIGS User Avatar
IIGS User
13 minutes ago at 06:27 am
Of course the new iPad is hamstrung by the limitations of iPadOS.

My 2018 iPad Pro is hamstrung my IPadOS and it's two years old.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Pimmp Avatar
Pimmp
26 minutes ago at 06:14 am
I was truly hoping for a crossover to MacOS with this device. Unfortunately Apple does not agree leaving it to be a overkilled ipad stuck in wrong OS. It uses the same apps as my daughters ipad mini.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dmylrea Avatar
dmylrea
21 minutes ago at 06:19 am
I don't watch movies on my iPad so I guess my choice to keep my 2018 iPad Pro 12.9 that works perfectly and is as fast as anything in use, was the right choice.

It will be interesting to hear if the original Magic Keyboard works on the new 12.9. Has anyone seen anything on this yet? UPDATE: According to this video ('https://youtu.be/lQcRFw_Qk90'), it fits perfectly. So what was the issue that Apple said it was not compatible?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dmylrea Avatar
dmylrea
16 minutes ago at 06:24 am

Here's hoping iPadOS / M1 iPad Pro can dual boot. I'd buy one in a flash, even if using MacOS requires an external keyboard & mouse and has no touch ability.
Did you hear that? It's everyone on the internet saying to just buy a Macbook then. :)

I've thought the same thing, but never posted it knowing what the response would be...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

apple music change forever

Apple Music Teaser: 'Get Ready – Music is About to Change Forever'

Sunday May 16, 2021 2:39 pm PDT by
The Browse tab in the Music app across Apple's platforms has started displaying a prominent teaser hinting at an upcoming major announcement for Apple Music. Under the heading "Coming soon," the headline says "Get ready – music is about to change forever." An accompanying "Tune-In Video" simply shows an animated Apple Music logo. Rumors have indicated that Apple is preparing to launch a...
Read Full Article149 comments
m1 ipad pro early customer

M1 iPad Pro Arrives Early for Lucky Customer

Saturday May 15, 2021 11:57 pm PDT by
Days ahead of their expected launch and seemingly before official review embargoes lift, one lucky customer has already gotten their hands on the brand new 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro. Reddit User PeterDragon50 Posted on Reddit, u/PeterDragon50 has already received their 12.9-inch iPad Pro through retailer Nebraska Furniture Mart. The Reddit user says they placed their order when pre-orders...
Read Full Article393 comments
AirPods Lineup Not Lossless Feature

AirPods, AirPods Max and AirPods Pro Don't Support Apple Music Lossless Audio

Monday May 17, 2021 10:44 am PDT by
Apple today announced that starting in June, Apple Music songs will be available to stream in Lossless and Hi-Resolution Lossless formats, but lossless audio won't be supported on the AirPods, AirPods Max, or AirPods Pro. Apple's Lossless Audio is encoded as Apple Lossless Audio Codec files, with lossless quality ranging from 16-bit 44.1 kHz playback to 24-bit 48 kHz playback and Hi-Res...
Read Full Article514 comments
apple music spatial audio

Apple Music Launching Spatial Audio With Dolby Atmos and Lossless Audio in June at No Extra Cost

Monday May 17, 2021 6:06 am PDT by
Apple today announced that Apple Music will be gaining support for Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos at no additional cost starting in June. At launch, Apple Music subscribers will have access to thousands of songs in Spatial Audio from artists like J Balvin, Gustavo Dudamel, Ariana Grande, Maroon 5, Kacey Musgraves, The Weeknd, and many others. Apple says this feature will provide a...
Read Full Article454 comments
M2 MacBook Pros 10 Core Summer Feature

Redesigned MacBook Pro Models With 10-Core Apple Silicon Chip Said to Launch as Early as This Summer

Tuesday May 18, 2021 5:39 am PDT by
Apple plans to launch new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with an improved iteration of the M1 chip as early as this summer, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The new chip is said to include a 10-core CPU with eight high-performance cores and two energy-efficient cores, with 16-core or 32-core GPU options. Gurman said the next-generation Apple silicon chip will also support up to...
Read Full Article215 comments
imac 2021 box

Apple's New 24-Inch iMac Shown Off in Early Unboxing

Monday May 17, 2021 8:18 pm PDT by
Update: The early unboxing video was taken down, but other unboxing and first impression videos are now available. The new 24-inch iMac doesn't officially launch until this Friday, May 21, but an early unboxing of the machine has been shared on YouTube. The iMac unboxing video was made private subsequent to this story. The video from Gadget Guy is in Cantonese, but it offers an up-close...
Read Full Article188 comments
apple music logo

Apple Music Teaser References 'Hi-Res Lossless' and 'Dolby Atmos'

Sunday May 16, 2021 4:04 pm PDT by
Earlier today, Apple Music began teasing a special announcement with the tagline "Get Ready – Music is About to Change Forever." This teaser comes amid a rumor that Apple is preparing to announce the third-generation AirPods alongside a HiFi, or lossless audio streaming tier for Apple Music on Tuesday, May 18. Now, references to "Apple Lossless," "Free Lossless," "Hi-Res Lossless," and...
Read Full Article141 comments
Beats Studio Buds feature 3

New 'Beats Studio Buds' Revealed in iOS and tvOS 14.6

Monday May 17, 2021 11:10 am PDT by
Apple is working on new wire-free in-ear Beats-branded earbuds, according to images in the tvOS 14.6 and iOS 14.6 betas that were found by MacRumors contributor Steve Moser. The Beats Studio Buds are unlike any prior Beats headphones that Apple has released as there is no ear wrap as with the Powerbeats Pro or a wire like the Powerbeats. The Beats Studio Buds are tiny in design and are...
Read Full Article58 comments
iPhone Hi Fi Apple Music Feature

Apple Music Gaining Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio in iOS 14.6, Not All Tracks Supported at Launch

Monday May 17, 2021 8:29 am PDT by
Apple Music's incoming Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos and Lossless Audio features will be available in June on devices running iOS 14.6, iPadOS 14.6, macOS 11.4, and tvOS 14.6 or later, according to Apple. Apple said thousands of tracks will be available in Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos at no additional cost, with more added regularly. Already available on the AirPods Pro, Apple describes...
Read Full Article192 comments
AirPods Lineup Feature Triad

Apple Music Dolby Atmos Compatible With All AirPods Models and Other Headphones

Monday May 17, 2021 6:54 am PDT by
Apple today announced that starting in June, Apple Music subscribers will have access to higher quality Lossless audio streaming, as well as Dolby Atmos, which replicates an immersive audio experience. Despite Spatial Audio for movies and TV shows being only available on the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max, Dolby Atmos for Apple Music, which Apple describes as creating an "immersive audio format ...
Read Full Article67 comments