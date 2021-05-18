Watch: M1 iMac Unboxing Videos and First Impressions

Apple's 24-inch iMac is now available to order, and is set to begin arriving with customers starting on Friday, May 21.



The iMac features a 24-inch 4.5K Retina Display, Apple's custom silicon M1 chip, a new, ultra-slim design, and is available in a range of color options.

Ahead of the arrival of orders this Friday, Apple has provided some YouTube channels and media outlets with an early look at its new Apple silicon-powered desktop computer. We've rounded up some unboxing videos and first impressions below.



For more in-depth impressions, see our 24-inch ‌iMac‌ review roundup.