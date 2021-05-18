The embargo has lifted on reviews of Apple's new 24-inch iMac, powered by the same M1 chip that debuted in the 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac mini last year. We've gathered up impressions of the colorful new computer below.

verge imac m1
The most striking aspect of the new iMac is its long-awaited redesign, with an ultra-thin 11.5mm chassis that comes in up to seven vibrant colors, including green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver. The Verge's Monica Chin said the new colors have generated lots of interest on TikTok and are "clearly a hit with certain crowds":

I'm not quite convinced that the jazzier models will fit in outside of especially stylish homes and offices. But I will say: I've never seen so many of my friends, or so many people on TikTok, as excited about a tech product as they seem to be about the colored iMacs. The hues are a nice change, aren't obnoxious, and are clearly a hit with certain crowds.

As seen in benchmark results last week, the new iMac benefits from the impressive performance of the M1 chip, with Chin noting that there has never been a better iMac to buy for simple everyday tasks:

This iMac model achieved a higher score on the Geekbench 5 single-core benchmark than any Mac we've ever seen before — even the iMac Pro. That means if you're looking for a device for simpler everyday tasks that don't scale to every available CPU core (and that largely seems to be the demographic that Apple is trying to sell this machine to), there has literally never been a better iMac for you to buy.

Benchmark results revealed the new iMac is up to 56% faster than the previous high-end 21.5-inch iMac with an Intel Core i7 processor.

The Verge's video review:


We'll be updating this post with more quotes, but in the meantime, here is a list of more iMac reviews:

