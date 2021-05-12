Apple Shares Trailer for Docuseries '1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything' Coming to Apple TV+ May 21

Apple has shared the trailer for its upcoming docuseries "1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything," which premieres May 21 on the Apple TV+ streaming service.

In a tumultuous era, 1971 was a year of musical innovation and rebirth fueled by the political and cultural upheaval of the time. Stars reached new heights, fresh talent exploded onto the screen, and boundaries expanded like never before.

Hailing from Universal Music Group's Mercury Studios and On The Corner Films, the eight-part series announced last month is described as an immersive docuseries that will explore the musicians and soundtracks that shaped the culture and politics of 1971.

The docuseries will provide a closer look at the most iconic artists and songs that we still listen to 50 years later, including The Rolling Stones, Aretha Franklin, Bob Marley, Marvin Gaye, The Who, Joni Mitchell, Lou Reed, and more, according to Apple.

"'1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything,' will show how the musical icons of the time were influenced by the changing tides of history; and, in turn, how they used their music to inspire hope, change and the culture around them," says Apple.