Apple TV+ Announces Docuseries '1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything'

Apple TV+ today announced "1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything," described as an immersive docuseries that will explore the musicians and soundtracks that shaped the culture and politics of 1971. The eight-part docuseries will premiere May 21 on Apple TV+ and hails from Universal Music Group's Mercury Studios and On The Corner Films.



The docuseries will provide a closer look at the most iconic artists and songs that we still listen to 50 years later, including The Rolling Stones, Aretha Franklin, Bob Marley, Marvin Gaye, The Who, Joni Mitchell, Lou Reed, and more, according to Apple.

"An immersive, deep-dive rich with archival footage and interviews, '1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything,' will show how the musical icons of the time were influenced by the changing tides of history; and, in turn, how they used their music to inspire hope, change and the culture around them," said Apple.