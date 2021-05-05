Apple Pay Launches in Israel

As reported by local outlet The Verifier, Apple Pay has officially launched in Israel following multiple reports suggesting an imminent launch sometime this year.



Ever since its launch in the United States in 2014, ‌Apple Pay‌ has slowly expanded to more countries worldwide while at the same time expanding the list of financial institutions that support the feature. With ‌Apple Pay‌, users can easily add their credit or debit cards from supported banks to their iPhone and Apple Watch to make purchases at contactless payment terminals around the world. ‌Apple Pay‌ is also available on the Mac for web purchases.

At launch, there may be some banks that don't yet have support for ‌Apple Pay‌; however, the list of supported banks will grow with time. Users can add a card to ‌Apple Pay‌ by heading over to the Wallet app on ‌iPhone‌, pressing the plus button in the top-right hand corner, and following the on-screen prompts.