Apple Pay Launch Appears Imminent in Israel

Apple Pay is likely a few days to a few weeks away from launching in Israel, according to local website The Verifier.



The report notes that Israeli mobile banking service Pepper recently updated its iPhone app, with the release notes for the latest version mentioning a "surprise" that would be shared at a later time. Pepper may have accidentally jumped the gun, however, as the app briefly showed users a splash screen with an option to add the Pepper card to the Wallet app for use with Apple Pay. The screen is apparently no longer being shown.

This serves as pretty good evidence that Apple Pay will likely expand to Israel soon, after launching in Mexico earlier this week. First introduced in 2014, Apple Pay is now available in over 50 countries or regions around the world.